Contentstack Raises $80 Million Series C Co-Led by Georgian and Insight Partners to Accelerate the Path to Composable for Enterprise

As companies challenge the status quo and demand more value from digital investment, Contentstack commits to their success

Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader and composable architecture pioneer, today announced $80 million in Series C funding. Georgian and Insight Partners co-led the round with participation from Illuminate Ventures. All three companies continue to grow their investment with Contentstack, contributing to a $169 million total raised thus far. The Company will use the funds to continue supporting enterprise companies on their path to composable, empowering them to meet consumer demand for omnichannel and personalized experiences.

Georgian's Lead Investor Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

"We look for high-growth companies with great leadership and a strong work culture. We also love to help disruptors do what they do best," said Walsh. "For all these reasons, we chose to double down on our investment. Contentstack's ability to ensure customers are successful while also innovating at record speeds positions them as the leader in the CMS market. We are proud to co-lead this round and provide the Company with the support required for true category leadership."

As the only headless CMS offering a solution to "integration hell" with Automation Hub, Contentstack delivers a viable path to composable for enterprises. By automating and streamlining hundreds of activities across technologies and vendors in real-time, enterprises can now more aggressively retire costly legacy content management systems (CMS). This also allows them to unlock digital experience innovation more broadly and realize a significantly greater return-on-investment.

The Company's flagship Care Without CompromiseTM program ensures cross-vendor support in composable environments. With Automation Hub and Care Without Compromise, Contentstack is again at the forefront of the composable movement, which strives to set customers up for success in today's rapidly changing business and technology landscape.

"We started Contentstack years ago because other solutions in the market did not meet the growing demand for cloud, omnichannel, and ease of working with other technologies," said Neha Sampat, Contentstack's founder and CEO. "Embracing composable means embracing change, empowering teams, getting more bang for your buck, and continuing to win in a tough economic environment. With the best composable content platform and the industry's best customer care, Contentstack is determined to help companies on their path. For enterprises ready to challenge the status quo, Contentstack will not only be your ally every step of the way. We go beyond that – we won't let you fail."

Since Contentstack's Series B in June 2021, its expertise has led to growth in size and scale of use cases as more enterprises have adopted composable architecture at the center of their digital strategies. The Company:

Grew to more than 400 employees and approaching 50K+ users in 70+ global markets

Doubled the number of customers served and nearly tripled ARR, while maintaining a 97% customer retention rate

Scaled with the largest global brands – 42% with greater than $1B in revenue, 35% of them are publicly traded

Delivered a cloud-agnostic solution supporting both AWS and Microsoft Azure in the US and Europe

Contentstack also won six 2022 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards and was honored as an Inc. Best Workplaces in 2021. Austin Business Journal named CEO Neha Sampat one of Austin's Best CEOs in 2022.

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Georgian

Georgian is a fintech company investing in high growth software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. At Georgian, we're building a platform to provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Georgian's platform is designed to identify and accelerate the best growth-stage software companies, taking an intelligent, data-first approach to solving the key challenges CEOs face as they grow their businesses. Based in Toronto, Georgian's team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators and investment professionals. For more information, visit https://georgian.io/ .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005348/en/