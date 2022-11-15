Europe EV Battery Market Report to 2029 - Players Include Northvolt, Lithium Werks, Faradion and BMZ Group

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End User, and Country-Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European EV batteries market across countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The European EV Batteries Market is expected to reach a value of $94.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the rising adoption of EVs, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure battery supply chains for their future electric vehicles.

The rising adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European EV batteries market based on type (lithium-ion battery, sealed lead acid battery, nickel-metal hydride battery, ultracapacitors, solid-state batteries, and other batteries), capacity (less than 50 kWh, 51 kWh to 100 kWh, 101 kWh to 300 kWh, and more than 300 kWh), bonding type (wire bonding, and laser bonding), form (prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch), application (electric cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, e-scooters and motorcycles, and e-bikes), end user (electric vehicle OEMs, and battery swapping stations), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Hungary is expected to hold the second position in terms of market growth rate during the forecast period. The country's high market growth rate is attributed to the growing automotive industry and growing investments by OEMs for the development of EV batteries.

The key players operating in the European EV batteries market are Northvolt AB (Sweden), Lithium Werks B.V. (Netherlands), Faradion Limited (U.K.), BMZ Group (Germany), DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany), E4V (France), Britishvolt Limited (U.K.), Ilika plc (U.K.), and Johnson Matthey Plc (U.K.).

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, capacity, bonding type, form, application, end user, and country?

What is the historical market size for the European EV batteries market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European EV batteries market?

Who are the major players operating in the European EV batteries market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the European EV batteries market?

What are the recent developments in the European EV batteries market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European EV batteries market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery

5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of EVs in Europe

5.2.1.2. Decreasing Battery Prices

5.2.1.3. Increasing Localization of Battery Manufacturing Capacities

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. Potential Shortfall in Lithium Supply

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Potential Safety Issues in Batteries

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Technology Analysis

5.4.1. Improvement in Battery Composition

5.4.2. Improvement in Battery Charging Rate

5.4.3. Improvement in Battery Optimization

5.4.4. Battery Design and Location in EV

5.5. Patent Analysis

5.6. Raw Material Analysis

6. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Lithium-Ion Battery

6.3. Sealed Lead Acid Battery

6.4. Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

6.5. Ultracapacitors

6.6. Solid-State Battery

6.7. Other Batteries

7. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 51kWh to 100kWh

7.3. Less than 50kWh

7.4. 101kWh to 300kWh

7.5. More than 300kWh

8. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Bonding Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Wire Bonding

8.3. Laser Bonding

9. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Prismatic

9.3. Pouch

9.4. Cylindrical

10. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Electric Cars

10.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

10.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

10.2.3. Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles

10.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

10.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

10.5. E-Scooters & Motorcycles

10.6. E-Bikes

11. European Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Electric Vehicle OEMs

11.3. Battery Swapping Stations

12. Europe EV Battery Market, by Country

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Germany

12.1.2. France

12.1.3. U.K.

12.1.4. Norway

12.1.5. Sweden

12.1.6. Italy

12.1.7. Belgium

12.1.8. Spain

12.1.9. Austria

12.1.10. Portugal

12.1.11. Finland

12.1.12. Poland

12.1.13. Hungary

12.1.14. Ireland

12.1.15. Romania

12.1.16. Greece

12.1.17. Slovakia

12.1.18. Croatia

12.1.19. Rest of Europe

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Market Share Analysis (2021)

13.3.1. Ilika PLC

13.3.2. Johnson Matthey PLC

13.3.3. BMZ Holding GmbH

14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

14.1. Northvolt AB

14.2. Lithium Werks B.V.

14.3. Faradion Limited

14.4. BMZ Holding GmbH

14.5. DRAXLMAIER Group

14.6. E4V

14.7. Britishvolt Limited

14.8. Ilika PLC

14.9. Johnson Matthey PLC

14.10. Leclanche SA

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7gsqn

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900