RewAir, Wind Turbine Engineering Company, Chooses Plataine to Optimize Their Production Lines, Reduce Costs and Carbon Footprint

Plataine's solution allows RewAir to optimize mix of material and operational costs for each of their various wind turbine production lines

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RewAir, a global provider of engineering services to the wind turbine supply chain, selected Plataine's AI-based solution to optimize its wind blades production operations. RewAir will benefit from reduced production costs, improved material utilization rates and greater flexibility in its quoting and operational processes. Plataine's AI based technology was chosen due to the company's extensive experience at working with the wind energy sector, bringing value to its clients, and impacting the bottom line of the business. All this, while offering complete remote implementation and the strongest of aftersales support.

RewAir needed a flexible solution that allowed them to run an optimal production process on a variety of production lines. Their production lines operate three primary processes: "cut to package", "cut to shelf" and a hybrid of the two. The flexibility of Plataine's manufacturing optimization software was therefore a key consideration. Plataine's FabricOptimizer allows RewAir to optimize mix of material and operational costs for each of their different production lines.

The seamless implementation process at RewAir was conducted entirely remotely. Plataine's remote deployment option helps to maintain compliance with recent health regulations and reduces downtime during the rollout phase.

Jens Rewers, CEO of RewAir, says: "Plataine's solution matches all our requirements and preferences to give us the most optimal production sequence in our various production lines. Plataine software runs various scenarios in a short time and offers the optimal cut plan. The result is improved material utilization and efficiency, leading to a significant reduction in costs, as well as increased production flexibility."

Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine adds, "We are very excited to work with RewAir, and we are confident that our solution will allow them to increase their material utilization and slash production costs. It's great to be able to play our part in the wind industry, which is a critical component in the global agenda to minimize carbon emissions."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from JEC. Plataine also Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and other awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.

About RewAir

RewAir is part of the global wind turbine supply chain and a trusted outsourcing partner to wind blade manufactures. RewAir provides engineering services that improve the efficiency of composite application manufacturing in wind turbine blade production. Further, RewAir supply value-added structural reinforcement solutions e.g., glass fabric preforms, stacks and kits, auxiliaries such as vacuum consumable kits, and blade and root-end cover. RewAir is headquartered in Denmark and has a multinational production set-up certified in accordance with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018. For more information, visit: http://www.rewair.com.

