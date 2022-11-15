EMA Radar™ Report on Digital Experience Management (DEX) Provides In-Depth Insights into Nine Vendor Solutions

EMA identifies the nine leading DEX solution providers and empirically compares and grades their offered solutions against a broad range of measurements to determine overall product strengths and cost-efficiencies

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest research, "EMA Radar™ for Digital Employee Experience Management (DEX)." To assist organizations in identifying DEX solutions that will most effectively meet their requirements for improving employee productivity and experiences in the utilization of digital technologies, EMA evaluated the leading platforms available on the market today. Key criteria for vendor selection and prioritization were defined by Steve Brasen, research director at EMA.

The management of employee user experiences is not an explicitly defined practice. In fact, there is not even a consensus on what the practices should be called. Common terms for related approaches include digital experience management DEX, digital employee experience management (DEEM), employee experience management (EXP), user experience management (UX, UXM, or UEM), and end-user experience management (EUEM). EMA conducted an informal inquiry among solution providers and determined that digital experience management (DEX) is the most frequently employed term describing this particular class of solutions. As such, EMA has standardized on DEX as referencing practices and solutions for monitoring, analyzing, reporting, and remediating issues dealing with user experiences.

The principles of digital transformation and modern management postulate that digital technologies should principally support user-centric requirements and preferences to maximize business productivity. However, traditional IT management tools are not designed to fully gauge and respond to user experiences issues. Digital experience management solutions emerged in recent years to directly address this service delivery gap. Related solutions collect comprehensive contextual information on user interactions with digital technologies, analyze the data to quantify user experiences, and provide support for remediating any deficiencies.

EMA Radar Reports provide side-by-side comparisons of leading solutions in specific IT management fields. Products and their providers are objectively evaluated and empirically scored across five distinct categories: Deployment and Administration, Architecture and Administration, Functionality, Cost Advantage, and Vendor Strength. The scoring results are then calculated to identify each platform's "value," as defined by comparing its feature strength against it total cost of ownership.

EMA's independent evaluation of the leading platforms available on the DEX market began with the determination of critical and relevant features and capabilities. This list was used to establish evaluation KPIs that were ranked and weighted to correspond with the requirements EMA determined that organizations that have adopted or plan to adopt in a digital experience management platform. The prioritization determinations were based on discussions with IT operations managers, survey-based research responses, and end users, as well as EMA's own experience and knowledge of enterprise requirements and best practices.

From these KPIs, a minimum level of functional requirements was established to identify which management platforms qualified for recognition as leading DEX solutions. Minimum requirements included providing support for most or all of the principal DEX practice elements (objective data collection, subjective data collection, intelligent analysis, and remediation).

A detailed, comparative study of the following vendor solutions is provided in the report:

1E Tachyon

Alluvio Aternity Digital Experience Management

Applixure Insight

Catchpoint User Experience Observability

Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience

Lakeside Digital Experience Cloud

Martello Vantage DX

Nexthink Infinity

VMware Workspace ONE

"The dynamic management of employee digital experiences is the most critical enabler of digital transformation," noted Brasen. "The DEX platforms featured in this report offer the most effective solutions for boosting workforce productivity, reducing administration efforts and costs, attracting and retaining talent, and acceleration overall business performance."

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the report, "EMA Radar™ for Digital Employee Experience Management (DEX)" available at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/4226/EMA-Radar%E2%84%A2-for-Digital-Employee-Experience-Management-(DEX

