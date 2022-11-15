Submit Release
BrandSpark Announces the 2023 Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in Canada and Celebrates 10 Years of Studying Trust

BrandSpark International releases a comprehensive list of Most Trusted Awards earned across 222 unique consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers representing 127,000 individual brand responses.

Winners were announced live at Corus Quay in Toronto at the BandSpark Most Trusted Awards event in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers. Attendees heard from a panel of brand and marketing experts representing winning brands who shared their experiences about the role of brand trust. BrandSpark also shared key insights into the drivers of brand trust and brand resilience.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International celebrated 10 years of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") with the release of the 2023 Most Trusted consumer products and services brands in Canada. The winners were determined by a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, unaided answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 edition is the largest study of its kind, with 222 consumer products and service categories.

Consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality.

Ten years ago, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were born out of the observation that trust is a top influence on shopper behaviour and plays an integral role in the relationship between brands and consumers. "Although shopping behaviour is continually affected by external factors, like inflation and the shift to online shopping during the pandemic, consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "This is evident in this year's results, where we still see big brand names garnering the most votes, over low-cost brands and private label brands, despite the external factors that have pushed many shoppers toward alternative options."

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded this year into the automotive segment. The segment categories range from automotive goods like car batteries to service providers like windshield repair/replacement. "We saw an opportunity to delve into a segment where many consumers feel uncertain. While some are experts, most consumers have little knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to brand trust that is generally low to moderate," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "A low trust score for a leading brand can also indicate steep competition in the category, and an opportunity to sway consumers to switch brands or service providers."

Inflation and the Power of Brand Trust

According to the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, the quality of a product is the key factor consumers consider when it comes to trust, with price being another important driver. While inflation has changed the landscape of consumer goods and services, this year's trust study indicates that consumers are still willing to pay a premium for brands that provide high-quality products and services. "Any shift in the landscape can influence consumers to switch brands," noted Adam Bellisario, AVP, BrandSpark. "When brand trust is low, consumers are most willing to switch to another option based on factors like price and convenience."

Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

In beverages, a normally stable set of categories, two brands emerged as leaders. Bubly tied with Perrier for Most Trusted Sparkling Water after Perrier has led the category since 2018. "Bubly's ability to catch up to heritage brand Perrier points to the brand's effective marketing and branding strategies," notes Levy. Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo brands appeared more than any other (Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream; Oatmeal: Quaker; Rehydration Drink: Gatorade; and Tortilla Chips: Tostitos). SodaStream scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the study in a new category they have created and defended. While sustainability received less focus from price-sensitive consumers, merging value and environmentally sustainable products is a winning combination. "How long will SodaStream have the category to itself? Is at-home water carbonation a fad or here to stay?" Levy asked.

This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect the innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories and Tide continues to lead even during inflationary times.

Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:

  • Baby Laundry Detergent: Ivory Snow
  • Diapers: Pampers
  • Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
  • Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always
  • Fibre Supplement: Metamucil
  • Men's Body Hair Trimmer: Gillette (TIE)
  • Men's Shaving: Gillette
  • Pregnancy Test: Clearblue (TIE)
  • Tampons: Tampax
  • Teeth Whitening: Crest
  • Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus
  • Dish Soap: Dawn
  • Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
  • Dryer Sheets: Bounce
  • Fabric Softener: Downy
  • Laundry Detergent: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
  • Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash): Downy
  • Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Bounce
  • Paper Towels: Bounty

This year Colgate emerged as the sole winner in the Toothpaste category. This has been a contested category between Colgate and Crest over the years.

Honeywell stood out with five wins, leading across a variety of home goods categories (Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Humidifier, Space Heater, Thermostat) and continuing to maintain trust within categories that saw strong growth during the pandemic.

Despite increasing competition in the "streaming wars," Netflix received the most votes for Streaming Service for Quality Content despite recent subscription price increases.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*

HOUSEHOLD & PET CARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Adhesive Tape

3M (Scotch)

Barbeque Charcoal

Kingsford / Royal Oak (TIE)

Barbeque Pellets

Traeger

Bathroom Tissue

Royale

Cat Food

Purina

Cat Litter

Arm & Hammer

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Dog Food

Purina

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Eco-friendly Cleaning Products

ATTITUDE / Method (TIE)

Fabric Softener

Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Garbage Bags

Glad

Insect Control

Raid

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

OxiClean / Resolve (TIE)

Laundry Wrinkle Protection

Bounce

Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

Lysol

Paint (Interior & Exterior)

Behr

Paint (Interior & Exterior) (Quebec)

Sico

Paper Towels

Bounty

Power Tools

DEWALT

Strong Hold Glue

Gorilla Glue

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Writing Instruments

BIC

Yarn For Knitting

Bernat

HOME GOODS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Air Fryer

Ninja

Air Purifier

Honeywell

Barbeque Grill

Weber

Clothes Iron

BLACK+DECKER

Clothes Steamer

Conair

Deep Fryer

Ninja / T-fal (TIE)

Drink Carbonation System

SodaStream

Electric Fan

Honeywell

Food Processor

KitchenAid

Headphones (Over ear)

Sony

Home Sound System

Bose

Humidifier

Honeywell

Luggage

Samsonite

Mattress

Sealy

Mattress-In-A-Box

Endy

Portable Cooler

Coleman

Portable Speaker

Bose

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Space Heater

Honeywell

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Thermostat

Honeywell

Toaster Oven

BLACK+DECKER

TV

Samsung

Vacuum

Dyson

Washer / Dryer

LG / Samsung (TIE)

Weighted Blanket

Hush.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baking

Robin Hood

Block Cheddar (Ontario)

Black Diamond

Block Cheddar (Quebec)

P'tit Quebec

Block Cheddar (West)

Armstrong

Bottled Water

Pure Life

Butter

Lactantia

Canned Fruit

Del Monte

Canned Seafood

Clover Leaf

Canned Tomatoes

Aylmer

Caramel Candy

Werther's Original

Cereal

Kellogg's

Chicken

Maple Leaf

Cooking Oil Spray

PAM

Cooking Stock / Broth

Campbell's

Cottage Cheese

Dairyland

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Dry Pasta

Catelli

Eggs

Burnbrae Farms

Espresso Coffee

Nespresso

Fresh Pasta

Olivieri

Frozen Entrée

Stouffer's

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

Fruit Cups

Del Monte

Fruit Juice

Oasis

Hot Sauce

Frank's RedHot

Hummus

Fontaine Santé / Sabra (TIE)

Ice Cream Bars

Chapman's

Jam

Smucker's

Jerky

Jack Link's

Milk (Atlantic)

Farmers

Milk (Ontario)

Neilson

Milk (Quebec)

Québon

Milk (West)

Dairyland

Mozzarella

Saputo

Oat Milk

Silk

Oatmeal

Quaker

Organic Bread

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Packaged Meat

Maple Leaf

Pancake Mix

Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)

Pasta Sauce

Classico

Pepperoni

Schneiders

Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Beyond Meat

Popcorn

Orville Redenbacher's

Pork

Maple Leaf

Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade

VH

Premium Aged Cheddar

Balderson

Premium Crackers

Christie

Ready-to-bake Dough

Pillsbury

Refrigerated Salad Dressing

Kraft

Rehydration Drink

Gatorade

Salsa

Tostitos

Sausages

Johnsonville / Schneiders (TIE)

Seasoning

Club House

Shredded Cheese

Black Diamond

Sour Cream (Ontario)

Gay Lea

Sour Cream (West)

Dairyland

Sparkling Water

Bubly / Perrier (TIE)

Tortilla Chips

Tostitos

Tortilla Wraps

Dempster's

White Bread

Wonder

Yogurt

Activia

HEALTH, BEAUTY, & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Back Pain Relief

Robax

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Children's Cough Medicine

Children's Tylenol

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Collagen Powder

Organika

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

Cough Drops

Halls

Denture Adhesive

Poligrip

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

Fibre Supplement

Metamucil

Flushable Wipes

Cottonelle

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Hair Removal

Nair

Hand Soap

Dove / Softsoap (TIE)

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Kids Sunscreen

Coppertone

Laxative

RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE)

Manual Toothbrush

Colgate / Oral-B (TIE)

Men's Body Hair Trimmer

Gillette / Philips (TIE)

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Micellar Water

Garnier

Migraine Relief

Tylenol

Mouthwash

Listerine

Nasal Spray

hydraSense

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue / First Response (TIE)

Probiotic Supplements

Jamieson

Smoking Cessation

Nicorette

Sunscreen

Coppertone

Tampons

Tampax

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Toothpaste

Colgate

Women's Shaving

Gillette Venus

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baby Laundry Detergent

Ivory Snow

Baby Monitor

VTech

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Breast Pump

Medela

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Diapers

Pampers

Dolls

Barbie

CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Action Camera

GoPro

Bike Helmet

Bell Helmets

Jeans

Levi's

Kayak

Pelican

Men's Underwear

Fruit of the Loom / Hanes (TIE)

Stationary Exercise Bike

Peloton

Swimming Goggles

Speedo

Tennis Racquet

Wilson

Treadmill

NordicTrack

Women's Shapewear

SPANX

Yoga Wear

lululemon

AUTOMOTIVE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Automotive Floor Mats

WeatherTech

Auto Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

Automotive Tools

MasterCraft

Car Battery

MotoMaster

Compact Car

Honda / Toyota (TIE)

Crossover SUV

Honda / Nissan / Toyota (TIE)

Full-size Sedan

Toyota

Fully Electric Car

Tesla

Hybrid Gas / Electric Car

Toyota

Large SUV

Ford / Toyota (TIE)

Motor Oil

Castrol

Pickup Truck

Ford

Retailer of Auto Parts

Canadian Tire

Tire Sales & Service Provider

Canadian Tire

Tire Sales & Service Provider (West)

Kal Tire

Windshield Repair / Replacement Service

Speedy Glass

SERVICES & RETAIL

CATEGORY

WINNER

Cashback Credit Card

CIBC

Cellular Service Provider

Bell / Telus (TIE)

Coffee Shop Chain

Tim Hortons

Family Restaurant (Alberta)

Boston Pizza

Family Restaurant (BC)

White Spot

Family Restaurant (Ontario)

Swiss Chalet

Family Restaurant (Quebec)

St-Hubert

Food Delivery App

Uber Eats

Grocery Delivery

Instacart

Grocery Pick-up

PC Express

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability

No Frills

Health Diagnostic Services

LifeLabs

High-Speed Internet Provider

Bell

Home Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

Home Phone Service Provider

Bell

Home Security Provider

TELUS SmartHome Security

Junk Removal Service

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Large File Sending Service

Dropbox

Life Insurance Provider

Manulife / Sun Life (TIE)

Loyalty Program

PC Optimum

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

Mortgage Comparison Site

Ratehub.ca

No Annual Fee Credit Card

PC Financial

Online Casino (Ontario)

OLG

Online Healthcare Provider

Telus Health

Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site

OpenTable

Online Sports Betting App / Site

bet365

Pharmacy

Shoppers Drug Mart

Pharmacy (Quebec)

Jean Coutu

Quick Service Restaurant

McDonald's

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

Retailer of Outdoor & Camping Gear

Canadian Tire

Self Storage Warehouse

U-Haul

Short-term Rental Booking Site

Airbnb

Streaming Service for Children's Content

Disney+

Streaming Service for Quality Content

Netflix

Streaming Service for Sports

DAZN

Travel Rewards Credit Card

RBC / TD (TIE)

TV Service Provider

Bell

Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing

Zoom

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)


How winners are determined

In the 2023 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, 15,878 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

