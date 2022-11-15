Aviation Biofuel Market Worth USD 60 Billion by 2030 at 6% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

Aviation Biofuel Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Fuel Type (Biofuel,Hydrogen Fuel,Power to Liquid Fuel), Biofuel Manufacturing Technology (HEFA-SPK,FT-SPK,HFS-SIP,FT,FT-SPK/A,ATJ-SPK,CHJ), Biofuel Blending Capacity (Below 30%,30% to 50%,Above 50%), By Platform (Commercial Aviation,Military Aviation,Business & General Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa) – Forecast to 2030

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights," Aviation Biofuel Market Information by Application, Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 60 Billion by 2030, at 6% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Due to the rapidly growing middle class around the world, particularly in emerging countries, and the growing usage of low-cost carriers, aviation is one of the quickest sectors. The aviation fuel industry is significantly impacted by the rising number of tourists from abroad as well as changes in the price of oil and gas. Military and commercial applications that are developing concerning air traffic and the fleet of aircraft are what essentially drive demand.

One of the key factors driving the aviation biofuel industry is the rising volume and freight traffic needed for air cargo transportation. An environmentally friendly biofuel utilized by the aviation sector is aviation biofuel. It is preferable to traditional fossil fuels since it is affordable and sustainable. To reduce carbon emissions, biofuels derived from hydrogenated vegetable oil and the Fischer-Tropsch process are used instead of traditional fossil fuels. In 2011, aircraft authorities used aviation biofuel for the first time; since then, most airlines have adopted the practice.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 60 Billion CAGR 6% (2020-2030 ) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By fuel Type, By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology and etc… Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Industry leading inflight entertainment (IFE) solutions

Market Competitive Landscape:

The famous companies in the aviation biofuel market are :

Neste (Finland)

SkyNRG (Netherlands)

Velocys (U.K.)

Gevo (U.S.)

World Energy (U.S.)

Eni (Italy)

Aemetis, Inc. (U.S.)

Fulcrum BioEnergy (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for aviation biofuels provides an alternative to traditional petroleum fuels. It is renewable and sustainable because it is made from natural feedstocks like sugarcane and algae. As a result, it is anticipated that the aviation biofuel market will expand significantly throughout the forecast period. In the coming five years, there could be plenty of attractive chances for the aviation biofuels industry due to the cheap cost of sustainable raw materials. The aviation fuel market has also grown due to the growth of the aviation industry. The industry for aviation biofuels has been significantly fueled by trending toward the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Because of their unique energy content and ability to lower carbon emissions, liquid biofuels are the most advanced substitute for gaseous biofuels in aviation. Because of the favorable weather and climate for aviation biofuel, market participants are optimistic and expect a high level of sustainability for the sector to develop as an evergreen one during the projected period and beyond that.

Market Restraints:

The introduction of aviation biofuel serves to replace traditional petroleum fuels. When fossil fuels are used, they release greenhouse gases that trap sunlight in the atmosphere, warming the earth. Many nations promote the use of biofuel to lessen the production of greenhouse gases. In addition, using biofuels is more expensive than using traditional fossil fuels. Because they may be adapted to engines, biofuels enable lower maintenance and longer engine life. The usage of fertilizers poses another difficulty for biofuels. Crops are used to make biofuels, but for those crops to grow better and produce more ethanol, they need fertilizers, which are bad for the environment. Similar to this, cultivating biofuel crops requires a significant amount of water, endangering the local water supply.

COVID 19 Analysis

One of the main problems limiting the market is the poor or negligible availability of raw materials, which will affect the manufacturers' prevalent ability to produce and manufacture an adequate number to meet the expanding wants of the target audiences around the world. The government-imposed lockout, which forces the production units to either give up or continue their activities for a longer period, is a further obstacle they must overcome to reestablish the market's pre-covid supply chain structure. However, the 21st century's growing environmental worries about pollution and climate change are causing people to stop their harmful behaviors before irreversible harm is done.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market includes commercial and military.

By Type, the market includes HEFA, HVO, F.T., SIP, and ATJ.

Regional Insights

The aviation biofuel market in North America is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Popular regional nations like the U.S. and Canada in North America are focusing on various programs to use renewable aviation fuel to meet the need for a decrease in carbon footprints owing to increased air traffic and air passengers. The North American market is anticipated to be regarded as one of the strong sales centers for sustainable aviation fuel due to the sharp increase in legislation and activities that assist the process of decarbonizing aviation emissions. The United States is a significant hub for aviation biofuels and is anticipated to rule the fuel market during the projected period. The U.S. aircraft authorities are anticipated to hold a sizable value share in the aviation biofuel market because of the nation's rapidly expanding aviation industry.

In the following years, European nations are anticipated to experience tremendous growth. As the main sources of the crops used to make aviation biofuels, developing nations like China and India are anticipated to experience significant growth. The market for aviation biofuel is anticipated to grow in this region, as well as in other countries like Australia, as a result of a trend of switching to bio ports for the supply of the fuel. It is projected that rising nations in the Asia-Pacific, including China and India, will soon acquire crucial supply-chain opportunities that will enable them to offer feedstock to create aviation biofuel.

