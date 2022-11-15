Alzheimer’s Disease Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 8.98 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as dementia is a primary driver of the global visual impairment market's growth.

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Alzheimer's Disease Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Alzheimer’s disease market was valued at USD 4.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.98 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework

Market Overview:

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological condition in which the brain shrinks (atrophy) and brain cells die. Alzheimer's disease is the most prevalent cause of dementia, which is characterized by a progressive loss of cognitive, behavioral, and social abilities that impairs a person's capacity to operate independently. Medications may improve or reduce the course of symptoms temporarily. These therapies can help patients with Alzheimer's disease keep functioning and independence for a short period of time. People with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers can benefit from a variety of programs and services.

In recent years, the Alzheimer’s disease market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In the advanced stages of the disease, all memory and mental functions may be lost. According to the World Health Organization's September 2021 report, around 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, with nearly 10 million cases recorded each year. According to the same source, Alzheimer's disease is the most common kind of dementia, accounting for 60-70 percent of all dementia cases. Because of the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease around the world, governments and non-governmental organizations are spending extensively in the development of diagnostics and therapies for the condition, which could boost market growth.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Amgen Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Biogen (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Recent Development

In June 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Aduhelm was approved through the accelerated approval procedure, which can be used for a medicine that treats a serious or life-threatening illness and offers a significant therapeutic benefit over existing treatments. With a mandatory post-approval trial to verify that the medicine produces the projected clinical benefit, accelerated approval can be based on the drug's effect on a surrogate endpoint that is fairly likely to predict a therapeutic benefit for patients.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increase in the number of research and development activities



Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the Alzheimer’s disease market growth . Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the Alzheimer’s disease market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Alzheimer’s Disease Industry Research

By Type

Early-onset Alzheimer's

Late-onset Alzheimer's

Familial Alzheimer's disease

By Therapeutics

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

By Diagnostics

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Lumbar Puncture Test

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as dementia is a primary driver of the global Alzheimer’s disease market's growth.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of Alzheimer’s disease market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the Alzheimer’s disease market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing drug development for its cure and treatment will result in the expansion of Alzheimer’s disease market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle of people will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

On the other hand, the high cost associated with the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the Alzheimer’s disease market. Additionally, strict regulations and the dearth of cure for this illness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This Alzheimer’s disease market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-

export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Alzheimer’s disease market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief , our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By Type Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By Therapeutics Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By Diagnostics Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By Route of Administration Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By End-Users Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, Distribution Channel Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market, By Region Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

