Nuvei accelerates roll out of embedded payments solution

Nuvei for Platforms gives digital platforms, marketplaces, banks and fintechs more flexible payment capabilities to help accelerate their business

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today the launch of Nuvei for Platforms, a payments solution being rolled out globally.

The fully customizable product enables businesses to embed payments into their own platforms as either a Nuvei branded or white label offering. It has been designed to serve the payment needs of eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, banks, processors and large fintechs.

Nuvei for Platforms comes with the complete functionality of Nuvei’s core modular platform, including merchants onboarding, pay in and pay-outs, optimization, orchestration, fraud, risk management and much more, all in a single and easy integration.

The new payment-platform-as-a-service solution is well suited for businesses that see payments as a crucial customer retention and revenue generation priority through delivering the best possible experience for their customers.

“We are thrilled to launch Nuvei for Platforms and help more companies accelerate their business,” said Nuvei CEO and Chair Philip Fayer.

“It reflects our drive to further diversify our distribution across both direct merchant integrations and through channels such as platforms and banks, making our offering even more ubiquitous Our offering gives our clients access to the most cutting-edge payment processing technology, and under their own brand if they prefer,” Fayer added.

