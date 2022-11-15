Grafana Labs Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Advance Observability for Highly Secure Cloud Workloads

The technical integration brings new capabilities for Google Distributed Cloud Hosted customers running highly secure cloud workloads

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs, the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to enable observability of operational data associated with highly secure cloud workloads via integration with Google Distributed Cloud Hosted . This new partnership makes it simple for Google Cloud customers to observe their cloud workloads with Grafana Labs’ open source technologies, including Grafana for visualization and Loki for log aggregation.



When confidential information creates a high risk of cyber attacks, some federal, state and local government agencies, and private sector organizations may utilize private cloud or air-gapped environments for their cloud workloads. Within these highly secure and closed environments, developers still need to observe how their infrastructure and applications are performing and troubleshoot when necessary. Grafana Labs has partnered with Google Cloud to facilitate the use of their technologies in these specialized environments.

"Google Distributed Cloud Hosted gives customers a solution that allows them to tap into modern cloud technologies for their workloads that can’t move to the public clouds due to security or sovereign restrictions,” said Brad Bonnett, Senior Director, Product Management at Google Cloud. “The technical integration of Grafana visualization tools with Google Distributed Cloud opens up new opportunities for our customers to conduct their business in highly secure environments.”

“At Grafana Labs, we want to make sure that our observability tools are available wherever and however it makes the most sense for our users. Recently some of our federal customers required deeper security for their cloud workloads,” said Ash Mazhari, Vice President of Corporate Development at Grafana Labs. “Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we are able to bring Grafana visualization and Grafana Loki log aggregation directly to users, all in a highly secure cloud environment.”

The U.S. Department of Defense already uses Grafana Labs technology for cloud native observability. In 2021, Grafana, Grafana Loki, and other parts of the Grafana stack were authorized by the DoD's Iron Bank , a rigorously vetted repository of best-of-breed development tools and software capabilities. This authorization allows the 100,000 employees and contractors working on DoD software to immediately deploy these Grafana Labs technologies without additional approvals and security certifications.

To learn more, visit our blog and documentation or if you’re not already using Grafana Cloud — the easiest way to get started with observability — sign up now for a free 14-day trial of Grafana Cloud Pro , with unlimited metrics, logs, traces, and users, long-term retention, and access to one Enterprise plugin.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are more than 2,000 Grafana Labs customers, including Bloomberg, Citigroup, Dell Technologies, Salesforce, and TomTom, and more than 900,000 active installations of Grafana around the world. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with the LGTM Stack, which can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud or self-managed with the Grafana Enterprise offerings, both featuring scalable metrics (Grafana Mimir), logs (Grafana Loki), and traces (Grafana Tempo) as well as extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting, and security. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, Coatue, and J.P. Morgan. Follow Grafana Labs on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit grafana.com.

Media Contact:

Mentha Benek

press@grafana.com