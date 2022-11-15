SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE Arca: TGIF) Increases Weekly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE Arca: TGIF) (the “Fund”) announced that it will increase the weekly distribution from $0.05 to $0.07 beginning on payable date, October 28, 2022. Please see details of recent dividend in the table below.



Dividend per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date $0.07 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022



Fund’s Dividend History

Payment Date Dividend per Share October 21 2022 $0.05 October 14, 2022 $0.05 October 7, 2022 $0.05 September 30, 2022 $0.05 September 23, 2022 $0.05

^ The Fund’s inception date is October 1, 2020.

The Fund seeks to provide weekly income by investing in investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. For more information about the Fund and standardized Fund performance, please visit: https://www.sofi.com/invest/etfs/tgif/.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund’s website at https://sofi.com/invest/etfs. The market price is the final price at which a security is traded on a given trading day. Net Asset Value (NAV) is value per share on a specific date or time. Returns less than one year are cumulative.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful and you can lose money on your investment in the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. The fund is new and has limited operating history to judge.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and a fund's holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. You can lose money on your investment in the Fund.

High-yield securities (also known as “junk” bonds) carry a greater degree of risk and are more volatile than investment grade securities and are considered speculative. The Fund's investments in high-yield securities expose it to a substantial degree of credit risk. The value of the Fund's investments in fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned indirectly by the Fund. On the other hand, if rates fall, the value of the fixed income securities generally increases. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. Privately placed securities generally are less liquid than publicly traded securities and the Fund may not always be able to sell such securities without experiencing delays in finding buyers or reducing the sale price for such securities.

Duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (fall) by 2%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss in declining markets.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact: pr@sofi.com