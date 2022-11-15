GRN Holdings Corporation, Inc. (OTC: GRNF) Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRN Holdings Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNF) is pleased to provide this update on Marijuana Inc.

Donald Steinberg, the Company’s CEO, commented, “We are completing the administrative tasks we have outlined in our previous Press Release. The last few months have given us the opportunity to solidify our relationship with our associates in the US and globally. We are completing our affiliate software for VivaBuds and are expected to be live by Dec 1.”

Audit: We are now completing a 2 year audit with a PCOAB registered CPA firm (Hudgens CPA). This starts the process to become a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to be fully transparent, provide reliable financial information and enhance shareholder value.

Reversal: The company has completed a 1:20 reverse split with FINRA. The reverse split may help make our company more attractive to institutional investors, ensure the company maintains the criteria for up listing to OTCQB, as well as make the stock more attractive for mergers and acquisitions. The effective date of this reversal is Nov 15, 2022.

VivaBuds: This is our retail marketing division starting in Los Angeles, the largest marijuana market in the world. This program uses a “Tell A Friend” marketing approach to break thru established and traditional supply lines by going direct from farm to consumer. Our first objective is to partner with fully compliant retail delivery and distribution license holders in California to provide VivaBuds to the retail market. We are completing our affiliate marketing software as well as finalizing license agreements with 2 locations in the L.A. area.

One World Legends: Rocky Petrullo, consultant to Marijuana Inc and the President of One World Legends, is now growing landrace Marijuana in Colombia and Los Angeles. The product in Colombia is for export globally as countries permit whereas the Los Angeles landrace Marijuana is part of the product line of Viva Buds. The term “landrace” is used in reference to the limited number of surviving cannabis strains which evolved naturally in the geographic region in which they were discovered by human beings in the 20th century. Landrace strains represent the original cannabis strains and are therefore the origins of all modern cannabis strains across the world.



It is the Company’s belief that the landrace strains will only increase in value and consumer desire. We look to be a leader in protection and production of landrace strains while simultaneously supporting the native countries and small growers from which these strains originate.

About GRN Holdings Corporation (GRNF)

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted company that is involved in the global distribution and sale of Marijuana in states and countries where legal to do so. The Company has set into motion collaborations with Marijuana farmers to distribute high grade, low-cost Marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers and retailers. With their "Tell A Friend" model, GRN Holding is setting up for Farmer to Consumer distribution. GRN Holding is led by people who put the first publicly traded marijuana company on the US stock market, Medical Marijuana Inc. MJNA The team includes noteworthy cannabis pioneers and successful leaders in the public cannabis market.

Corporate Contact:

Marijuana, Inc.

Physical Address:

23150 Fashion Drive

STE 231

Estero, FL 33928

USA

877-339-1155