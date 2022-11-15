MuscleTech® Announces The Signing Of Blessing “The Boogieman” Awodibu

The two-time IFBB® Pro Show Champion signifies a shift back to bodybuilding for the MuscleTech® brand

/EIN News/ -- Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Boogieman” is coming to Team MuscleTech®.

Blessing Awodibu, the two-time Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding Champion and winner of the New York Pro and Indy Pro has been inked by Team MuscleTech® as their newest athlete. The professional bodybuilder, best known for his shredded physique and being one of the most entertaining competitors in the industry, will make his first appearance with the brand during the Mr. Olympia® competition and Olympia Weekend from December 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his new role with MuscleTech®, Awodibu will champion new product innovation launches and lead the charge for existing ones — like Burn iQ™, EuphoriQ™, Cell Tech®, Clear Muscle®, Alpha Test®, Plant Protein and Nitro-Tech®. Awodibu will help create content, participate in MuscleTech® events around the world, conduct interviews, while leveraging his social media channels, including his 1.9 million followers on Instagram®, over 630,000 subscribers on YouTube®, 1.1 million fans on Facebook® and nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok® and assist the brand in key initiatives globally.

“MuscleTech® has had a longstanding history in the bodybuilding industry and I’m honored to be part of that,” Awodibu said. “In meeting with the team, learning more about recent product innovations like Burn iQ™, EuphoriQ™, and seeing the new product roadmap for 2023 and beyond, I’m humbled to carry the torch for the next era of the MuscleTech® brand.

The Nigerian-born Awodibu, like many other incredible athletes, struggled with body image issues growing up before becoming one of the world’s most popular bodybuilding personalities. Unable to secure a gym membership due to financial restrictions, Awodibu improvised by constructing a makeshift workout area in a garden shed, using weightlifting as a means of bulking himself up.

Awodibu began his bodybuilding career at the age of 18 and won the 2016 Arnold Amateur, then repeating the feat in 2017 before earning his Pro Card. Post-pandemic, Awodibu made his IFBB® Pro debut at the Indy Pro in 2021, placing third and would compete at his second show – the New York Pro, a few months later. He returned in 2022 and won both shows, qualifying for the Mr.Olympia contest where he will compete against the best bodybuilders in the world.

“The signing of Blessing Awodibu is symbolic of our focus back in the bodybuilding and fitness industry and where the MuscleTech® brand started back in 1995.” said Scott Welch, the Associate Director for MuscleTech® and founder of Muscle Insider. “Blessing is one of the rare athletes who has built a world class physique while also building a massive fan following with his social media content making him a fan-favorite amongst bodybuilding fans. But the improvements he’s made to his physique in just one year are a sign of the true genetic potential of Blessing as an athlete. We’re excited to fuel his Olympia® prep with our newest innovations and hope to see him in that first callout!.”

For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech® has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech® supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the most effective sports supplements to help people achieve their personal fitness goals.

To find more information about MuscleTech® products, visit www.muscletech.com. Also follow us at www.facebook.com/muscletech and @MuscleTech on Twitter and Instagram for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 280 employees, five leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments

Jake Duhaime MuscleTech 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com