Deep Blue Med Spa Lead PA Melissa Colletti-White is One of the First Providers Nationwide to Offer JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC

The First and Only HA Filler FDA-approved for Jawline Definition, Brought to Market by Allergan Aesthetics, the Makers of Botox ® Cosmetic

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, NY, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden City, NY- (November 15, 2022) Deep Blue Med Spa, a celebrated medical spa overseen by Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, the largest, longest running plastic surgery group in the United States, is proud to be among the first practices nationwide to offer VOLUX ™ XC.

Currently, this product is only available for use by Allergan Medical Institute Trainers. Melissa Colletti-White, PA-C and lead clinician at Deep Blue, is one of only two trainers eligible to now treat patients with this filler on Long Island.

VOLUX ™ XC is the latest innovation from JUVÉDERM®— one of the world's most premier filler collections. It is indicated for improvement of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21 with jowling and/ or moderate to severe loss of jawline definition.

“As Medical Director of Deep Blue Med Spa, I am proud of our reputation for consistently offering patients the latest and greatest in aesthetic innovations,” began Dr. Laurence T. Glickman. “It is only fitting that Melissa would be amongst the first to utilize this product, as her skill as both an injector and trainer are exceptional.”





About Deep Blue Med Spa



At Deep Blue Med Spa, we are committed to offering innovative aesthetic services customized for individual patient needs. Our team of licensed medical aestheticians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants treat patients throughout Long Island and Manhattan. Deep Blue Med Spa is an extension of and overseen by Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG). Beginning in 2023, which will mark the 75th year of LIPSG, the practice will be rebranded to New York Plastic Surgical Group. This name change reflects the growth and expansion of the practice beyond Long Island.

