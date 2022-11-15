Payscale Acquires Agora, Strengthening Unrivaled Portfolio of Compensation Data, Software and Services

Agora’s dynamic offers and total rewards capabilities underscore Payscale’s mission to make sustainable fair pay a reality

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale, Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, has acquired Agora Solutions Inc. (Agora), an innovative provider of dynamic, interactive offer communications, total rewards, employee pay portals and other modern people analytics solutions that foster transparency in compensation.



Agora enables employers to demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce and onboard talent in a way that creates a truly personalized experience, while supporting employees to understand their full compensation. Its software easily creates beautiful candidate and employee total rewards communications and provides nearly effortless collaboration with robust permissions and approval workflows, enhancing Payscale’s existing capabilities aimed at demystifying pay for organizations, employees and candidates.

“I would like to welcome the Agora team to Payscale,” said Alex Hart, Payscale CEO. “We are so impressed by the creativity and innovation this group has shown as well as their commitment to pay transparency and fairness. We look forward to adding their services to our broader portfolio and utilizing their talent and perspective across other parts of our business.”

In a short statement to employees, Miles Hobby and Geoffrey Tisserand, founders at Agora, noted how excited they were to quickly scale and connect their solutions to Payscale’s customer base while continuing to follow their passion; developing software for a more equitable workplace and leveraging Payscale’s support to manage other primary business functions and operations.

This acquisition comes at a critical time, with pay transparency laws already in force or on the horizon across Colorado, California, New York, Washington, Ohio, and many other U.S. states. Companies are seeking modern solutions to navigate these unchartered waters and evaluate their current compensation strategies and standardize their internal pay practices before laws are enacted. Pay transparency, pay equity, compensating a hybrid workforce and the “Great Reshuffle” coupled with soaring interest rates and streamlining costs has resulted in compensation management becoming an increasingly strategic component of not only the HR function, but the entire C Suite.

Agora is Payscale’s third acquisition in the last 18 months, following its purchase of CURO ’s pay equity and compensation management software last year, and its 2021 merger with Payfactors , a leading compensation data management company. District Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Payscale on the Agora transaction.

About Payscale

As the industry leader in compensation management, Payscale is on a mission to help job seekers, employees and businesses get pay right, and make sustainable fair pay a reality. Empowering more than 50% of the Fortune 500 in 198 countries, Payscale provides a combination of diverse and dynamic data sources, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to enable organizations such as Angel City Football Club, Perry Ellis International, United Healthcare, Vista and The Washington Post and to make fair and appropriate pay decisions.

Pay is powerful. To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.