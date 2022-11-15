Nishtech and GO2 Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Companies Drive Revenue and Reduce Cost

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nishtech, a full-service ecommerce and digital experience consultancy, and GO2 Partners, a provider of customized marketing and operational solutions, have announced a partnership. The two organizations will collaborate to deliver FLEX Product Information Management, an innovative and powerful platform for managing and distributing product data.



FLEX is a cloud-based product information management system (PIM) built on Sitecore OrderCloud. This flexible PIM is feature-loaded out of the box and allows marketing and ecommerce teams to organize and manage product data effectively from day one without requiring a developer.

“The real competitive advantage of FLEX is its ability to eliminate complex processes for keeping data in sync,” says Phil Russell, Chief Technology Officer at GO2 Partners. “Companies can easily create the perfect data model and align it to their organizational structure — storing their data once, and then using it virtually anywhere.”

This new partnership underlines Nishtech’s expertise in delivering robust ecommerce and product management solutions that help businesses future-proof their commerce strategies, and GO2 Partners’ proven ability to deliver a competitive advantage to clients by building strategic programs that enhance efficiency through innovation.

“Because FLEX is built on OrderCloud, it’s a natural fit for companies undergoing digital transformations with ecommerce,” said Suresh Devanan, Founder and CEO of Nishtech. “We are excited to introduce this offering as part of a composable ecommerce solution that will greatly benefit companies that are selling B2B through distribution, or for companies that are utilizing online marketplaces to manage inventory for franchisees or distributors.”

This partnership builds on the strength and experience of both companies in the B2B/B2C/Marketplace ecommerce space and promises to provide significant added value for companies looking to increase sales through improved efficiencies in ecommerce and product data management.

For more information on FLEX Product Information Management, visit flexpim.com.

About Nishtech

Nishtech is a global digital experience and ecommerce consultancy based in Cincinnati, Ohio that specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure digital and ecommerce solutions. Nishtech has extensive experience utilizing a collaborative project approach with clients to develop rich, personalized enterprise-level B2B/B2C/B2X commerce experiences that drive business growth and perfect their digital presence. For more information on Nishtech and how we can help turn digital expectations into reality, please visit us at nishtech.com.

About GO2 Partners

GO2 Partners, headquartered in Des Plaines, IL, has been identifying business challenges and creating strategic solutions to address them since 1995. This trusted group of marketing and operations experts has experience creating meaningful results for a diverse group of clients in a variety of industries. One of GO2 Partners’ many specialties is helping organizations apply advanced technology to support their businesses. Every GO2 Partners employee is also an owner. This creates a team of individuals who are committed to building and implementing effective strategies and continuously advancing business operations.

Nishtech Contacts: Suresh Devanan, CEO & President Andy Klein, Director of Digital Marketing 513.469.8500 marketing@nishtechinc.com GO2 Partners Contacts: Dave Carlin, Partner Philip Russell, Chief Technology Officer 513.942.9202 flexpim@go2partners.com