Meritage Homes Honors Military Families by Awarding Them Three New Mortgage-Free Homes in Recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dream of homeownership just became a reality for three U.S. military veterans and their families thanks to Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Operation Homefront, who teamed up to gift each family a brand new, mortgage-free and energy-efficient home as part of the Permanent Homes for Veterans program. The families were welcomed to their new homes in Nashville, Tucson, and Houston during key ceremonies hosted in October and early November, just in time for Veterans Day and Military Family Appreciation Month.



“We’re proud to present these three deserving families with brand new, mortgage-free homes. We are humbled by the sacrifices made by these families and from all our service men and women and are honored to be a part of this program,” shared Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “We would not have been able to build these three homes without the unwavering support of our vendor partners and our Meritage team members who put extra time and care to ensure these homes met the needs of these veteran families —we are very grateful to them all. It is with great joy that we present and welcome home the Rodriguez-Velazquez, Haney, and Henderson families.”

Army Spc. Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez and his family received the keys to their 1,800+ square-foot, four-bedroom home in the Waltons Grove community outside of Nashville during a ceremony on October 21.

Army Sgt. Charles Haney and his family were presented with a nearly 2,400 square-foot, four-bedroom home located in the Entrada Del Rio community near Tucson on October 28.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Lt. Nicole Henderson and her daughter were honored on November 3 with the keys to their 1,800+ square-foot, three-bedroom house in the Sierra Vista community, south of metro Houston.



Each fully furnished home was also personalized, including custom photo walls, themed kids’ rooms, supplies from the families’ ‘wish lists’ and several outdoor living elements such as grills, patio furniture and a playset. Kitchens came fully stocked with supplies and food gathered by donations from employees across the company.

“I can’t begin to thank Meritage Homes and their trade partners enough for all they have done to help us welcome the Rodriguez-Velazquez, Haney, and Henderson families into their new homes,” said Brig Gen John I. Pray, Jr, (USAF) Retired, President and CEO for Operation Homefront. “They clearly share our unwavering commitment to helping them, and so many other military families, build a stronger, more stable and more secure future and give them a real opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Since 2013, Meritage Homes has donated a total of 17 homes as part of this program. For more information about the Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes partnership, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront

To see the homecomings for these three U.S. military veterans and their families, please click here.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.



About Operation Homefront:

Celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.