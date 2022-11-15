CALIFORNIA CANNABIS BRAND STONE ROAD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO MICHIGAN

In Partnership with Gamut Cannabis, Stone Road Will Launch Its Fourth Market in Early 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHEBOYGAN, MICHIGAN, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Road, a California-based line of premium, sustainably-grown cannabis products, has announced a partnership with Gamut Cannabis to bring Stone Road’s line of products to Michigan in early 2023. This marks the rapidly-growing brand’s fourth market launch, as it continues to expand into legal states across the US.

A California favorite, Stone Road was founded by NYC native, Lex Corwin, in 2016 at the age of 23 and is a queer-led, family run cannabis brand that is focused on harvesting and distributing the highest quality yet affordable cannabis products. The brand is known for offering its customers access to a lifestyle inspired by the organic farming practices and natural beauty of its California-based farm. Michigan-based Gamut Cannabis works with established brands from California and Colorado as the go-to supply-chain partner for the rapidly expanding Michigan market.

“As we continue to expand Stone Road across the U.S we seek out partners who share in our belief of quality over everything. Brian, RJ, and the rest of the Gamut team share in our commitment to high-quality and affordable products and we can't wait to bring our 100% natural products to consumers all across Michigan,” – Lex Corwin, Founder & CEO at Stone Road

Stone Road, an established and avant-garde cannabis brand that is currently in three other legal markets, grows small-batch, craft flower using the most sustainable cultivation methods possible. Utilizing only solar power and regenerative water practices at its Northern California farm, the brand has partnered with other family-owned cultivators who adhere to the same stringent sustainability practices to bring Stone Road pre-rolls to the Michigan market.

"It is no surprise that we have formed a relationship with one of the best companies in California to offer premium infused pre-rolls at an approachable price. Stone Road was at the top of a short list and we are extremely happy to be the company they chose to partner with in Michigan. They identify and nurture relationships with Michigan’s most reputable legacy cultivators and demonstrate a perfect example of the core business values we seek to embody. Gamut Cannabis is thrilled to welcome Stone Road to Michigan!" -- Brian Lange, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gamut Cannabis

“For the past year, we have evaluated potential partners for the Michigan market who align with our core values, ethos, and mission. After meeting the Gamut team and touring their network of small, family-owned farms, it was clear that they would be our ideal partner for Michigan. We are so excited to announce this partnership + grow with the Gamut team.” -- Sabrina Wheeler, COO at Stone Road

The launch will feature some of Stone Road's core products including their 1g solventless hash-infused pre-rolls, along with their signature 5 pack of .7g pre-rolls in their newly designed recyclable tins made from 100% post-consumer materials. The brand is looking forward to bringing its signature mix of high quality products at accessible pricing to the Michigan market.

ABOUT STONE ROAD

Stone Road is a queer-run, California-based line of premium, sustainably grown cannabis products for a new age of conscious consumers. All premium, sun-grown, Stone Road flower is sourced from their 57 acre, off-grid biodynamic farm in Nevada City, CA, ensuring each joint is potent, pure and hand-rolled with love. Stone Road only rolls with the best buds, never shake, filler or distillate-sprayed weed. Quality and design are the founding principles of Stone Road, and they believe that beauty shouldn't come at an inflated price. This means that all Stone Road cannabis is created to showcase beautiful, minimalist, recyclable packaging and a keen eye for detail, without breaking the bank. Stone Road is currently available to purchase in California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma. www.stoneroad.org

ABOUT GAMUT CANNABIS

Gamut Cannabis is a state licensed cannabis processor and supply-chain management company located in Cheboygan, Michigan that manufactures and distributes high-quality cannabis products. Gamut Cannabis is working with select legacy Michigan cultivators and curating a portfolio of well known licensed brand partners from other states to ensure that Michigan consumers have access to the most enjoyable and sought after cannabis products for all occasions. www.gamutcannabis.com

