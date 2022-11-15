UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference November 16

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Chairman & CEO R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022. UFP Technologies’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm CT on November 16. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference site, www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the company's website: www.UFPT.com/Investors.



About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, we convert raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding, and fabricating techniques. We are diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014