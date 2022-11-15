UniFarm launches Thunder Farm 2.0 with $UFARM, $CANU and $ACEC which go live on BSC Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms 2.0 which will go live on the BSC network as a Liquidity Farming cohort, featuring 3 leading blockchain projects including $UFARM, $CANU, and $ACEC.
The Thunder Farms cohort will be live for 60 days. The users can stake the Cake LP tokens of $UFARM-$BNB, $UFARM-$CANU & $UFARM-$ACEC and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 80% through UniFarm's platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards by upto 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. The user can also participate in various marketing activities and win rewards.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
UniFarm ( $UFARM) is a Web 3 enabler that acts as a one-stop solution for every problem that a DeFi startup will face right from the very onset with launching their IDO (to raise money) to providing utility to their token via staking solution to help them scale.
Cannumo ($CANU) creates a payment ecosystem that is fast, secure, and without the exorbitant transaction fees that the mainstream financial world imposes on cannabis merchants.
Ace Capital is an elite community of HNI's, Financial Influencers & Individual Investors looking for the Next Big Thing in the Blockchain Business.
At the launch of Thunder Farms, Mykolas Karpicius, Founder and CEO, Cannumo said, “The Unifarm team is getting stronger with their cohorts, onboarding projects across the spectrum and creating value for the users. Cannumo is almost done with the release of its first eCommerce store and as a long-standing partner, we wish them the very best with their latest Thunder Farms.”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Co-founder, UniFarm and Oropocket said, “After the success of ThunderFarms V1, we are excited to bring Thunder Farms V2 for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The platform aims to create a collaborative space for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has projects like Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. as its partners. It is a one-of-its-kind group-staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and sell pressure.
Garima Bakshi
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The platform aims to create a collaborative space for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has projects like Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. as its partners. It is a one-of-its-kind group-staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and sell pressure.
