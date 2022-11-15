Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 5.46 Billion By 2030 | Reports and Data

Rising Demand for automation in the handling of materials across industries, the emerging e-commerce industry, increasing requirements for safety standards

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size – USD 3.00 Billion in 2021, CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2030, Market Trends – Industrial growth in emerging economies and emerging e-commerce industry” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for automation in the handling of raw materials and increasing safety standards in workplace are the significant drivers of the market.

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is expected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion in 2021 to USD 5.46 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The crucial factors that drive the growth of the AGV market include increasing demand for automation in the handling of materials across industries, the emerging e-commerce industry, increasing requirements for safety standards in the workplace and increased productivity due to improved supply chain processes.

High initial costs can be a major concern for those who consider the deployment of automated guided vehicles, which can lead to long - term high return on investment (ROI).

Low labor costs in emerging countries and technical challenges in real time can create more problems for AGV manufacturers.

The significant players in the market are SSI Schaefer (Germany), EK Automation (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Toyota Industrial (Japan), Daifuku (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), KUKA (Germany), KION Group (Germany), Kollmorgen (US), Seegrid Corporation (US), and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In type, tow vehicles segment is expected to hold largest market share with a CAGR of 8.2% in 2028. The towing vehicle, also known as a tug, pulls carts carrying heavy loads without power.

• This is the most productive AGV used for towing and tugging because it can transport heavy loads with multiple trailers than a single forklift. The towing vehicle can automatically collect a load without a human interface or manually load / unload.

• On the basis of navigation technology, laser guidance technology is expected to hold largest market share with a CAGR of 8.45% in 2028. Laser guidance is the most flexible vehicle movement system and provides precise navigation. Reflectors have been mounted on the walls along the road of the vehicle.

• Onboard AGV is a rotating source of laser light that detects its reflections and receives distance and angle information that is stored in the vehicle memory. On the basis of this information, the AGV can calculate its position.

• In battery type, lead battery segment is expected to hold largest market share with a CAGR of 9.12% in 2028. The lead battery is used in the automotive and power industries as a energy storage solution/system.

• It’s one of the oldest types of re-chargeable battery and is best suited for automated vehicle guidance. In AGV systems, lead-acid batteries are generally used, as these batteries have the highest power-to-size ratio compared to conventional batteries.

• In application, transportation segment is expected to hold largest market share with a CAGR of 10.32% in 2028. Transport systems connect the receipt of goods, production, picking of orders and shipment of materials within the plant quickly and efficiently.

• They also help goods move around a warehouse to improve the efficiency and productivity of material handling while maximizing profits. AGVs are widely used to transport materials automatically from one location to another, maximizing productivity.

• Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the exceptionally high cost of labour in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region for the market, and APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to the rapidly growing e - commerce industry in the region, a booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned AGV facilities in emerging economies such as China and India

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, navigation technology, industry, application, battery type and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

Unit Load Carrier

Forklift Trucks

Towing Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

Laser

Magnetic

Vision

Inductive

Optical Tape Guidance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Assembly Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022-2030

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of AGVs due to cost benefits

4.2.2.2. Increased workplace safety facilitated by the use of AGVs

4.2.2.3. Rising popularity of AGVs as an alternative to human workforce for maintaining inventory

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Total expense of installation and maintenance

4.2.3.2. Fleet management issues

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continue.....

Conclusively, all aspects of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

