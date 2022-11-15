BiondVax Congratulates Dirk Görlich on $1.4 million WLA Prize in Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) (“BiondVax”), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, congratulates the company’s co-lead scientific research collaborator Professor Dr. Dirk Görlich, director at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPI), on being awarded the inaugural $1.4 million World Laureates Association (WLA) Prize in Life Sciences or Medicine for his seminal work describing protein transport within the cell.

In close collaboration with BiondVax , the teams led by Görlich and Prof. Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein of the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), lead discovery of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs) with the potential to serve as therapeutics for treating diseases, such as Covid-19, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and wet macular degeneration. The first preclinical proof-of-concept study of an innovative and game changing inhaled NanoAb as a COVID-19 therapy is currently underway, with results expected by the end of this year.

According to MPI, Görlich has received several other scientific awards including the Heinz-Maier-Leibnitz Prize, the EMBO Gold Medal, the Alfried-Krupp-Förderpreis, and the Animal Protection Research Prize of the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

“On behalf of BiondVax’s team,” said Amir Reichman, BiondVax’s CEO, “I wish to offer my sincere congratulations to Dirk on being awarded the inaugural WLA Prize in Life Sciences. The award signals recognition and appreciation of his important research achievements and deep scientific acumen. His expertise extends to the unique and innovative NanoAb candidates being developed under our collaboration. We look forward to forging ahead together with Dirk, Matthias, and their teams as we strive to bring a pipeline of NanoAb therapies that exhibit significant competitive advantages for conditions underserved by currently approved therapeutics.”

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com .

