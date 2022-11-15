Folding Cartons Market Size is Anticipated to Influenced by Business Strategies, Industry Share and Growth Forecast 2022-2029

Companies covered in folding cartons market are Westrock Company, Graphic Packaging International, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Bell Incorporated, Georgia Pacific LLC and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global folding cartons market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing demand from the food & beverage sector during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Folding Cartons Market, 2022-2029.” It is one of the most popular packaging materials in the retail sector for packing consumer goods and products.

It is made of paperboard, and eco-friendly, cost-effective packaging is expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for food & beverage, dry food, frozen food, cigarettes, and others are major contributing factors.

The statistical information presented in this report on the Folding Cartons Market primary, and secondary investigation and study. Moving forward, segmentation analysis is obviously explained considering all the significant probabilities to Point on Folding Cartons Market conditions.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Folding Cartons:

Westrock Company

Graphic Packaging International

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Bell Incorporated

Georgia Pacific LLC

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Folding Cartons Market Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Reduction of Greenhouse Emissions to Aid Growth Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Segments

By type

single-walled corrugated packaging

double

triple

On the basis of the end-user industry

into food & beverages

household

personal care & cosmetics

healthcare

tobacco

electrical & electronics

On the basis of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Production and Consumption to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global folding cartons market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for food packaging, personal care, and rising production and consumption to drive the market in the region.

North America is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is the major contributing factor in the region.

What does the Report Offer?

The report is a collection of first-hand knowledge, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and input from industry professionals and value chain players—an in-depth overview of current research and clinical advancements in the folding cartons.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand from E-Commerce Industry to Stimulate Growth

The global folding cartons market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand for e-commerce during the projected period. The e-commerce business has grown significantly, with Amazon employing cardboard boxes for the majority of its packaging. The increasing public awareness over the generated waste is expected to drive the government to implement guidelines encouraging citizens to use sustainable packaging options such as folding cartons or corrugated boxes.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The industry is continuously attempting to place a greater emphasis on innovation in their core products to meet buyers' demands. With changing customer needs, technical innovation, and economic power shifts, the market is undergoing a number of changes. Government financing investments are increasing, and container improvement is progressing, which will be important contributors to the market's future growth.

The Study Objectives are:

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Folding Cartons Market and their corresponding data.

It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

Essential Points to focus on:

This report gives a stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

Industry Development

April 2020: Graphic Packaging Holding Company acquired Grief Inc., for consumer packaging in various sectors such as healthcare, food, pharmaceuticals, and others.

For Prepare TOC Our Analyst Deep Researched the Following Things:

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Folding Cartons Market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Folding Cartons Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Folding Cartons Market are discussed.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Overall Market Analysis: Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

