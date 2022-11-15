Seeking launches free identity verification campaign to boost member security

To mark International Anti-Fraud Week (November 13-19), the global premium $100 thousands t dating platform is investing more than six figures to provide free identity verification to its members

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 -- In order to provide a safe environment for its community, Seeking is committed to making online dating safe and fighting fraud. Identity verification is the fastest and easiest way for members to ensure that the person they are chatting with is who they say they are.



Seeking's 44 million members will benefit from the campaign between 14 and 19 November in key countries including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Australia.

"At Seeking, we continually invest in the safety of our members, which is our top priority. In March this year, 20% of our members took advantage of our free 24-hour identity verification day. The goal is to significantly increase this number by extending the offer to a full week," says Ruben Buell, CEO of Seeking.

"It's both to encourage all our members to have their identity verified, but also to allow them to ask their potential partners to do the same, so that all members can connect safely. As the technology used by predators continues to advance, it is essential that dating sites not only keep up, but also anticipate future scams so they can act quickly to protect their members."

The initiative builds on the safety standards Seeking already has in place - partnering with FreedomLight.org, which is dedicated to combating human trafficking, or providing 60 days free access to the UrSafe voice-activated app connected to emergency services.

Other security measures are planned:

Two-factor authentication and background checks for members.

AI technology with human intervention for profile security checks and detection of "dating bots" (bot profiles).

Dedicated customer service, available 24 hours a day.

Before meeting, members can send each other videos via messages, while the new Vibes feature allows members to post images and videos in real time on their profile.

Seeking also regularly communicates messages about safety issues via its social media, blog and marketing tools to promote honest and respectful dating. This includes developing safe dating initiatives and an enhanced online presence on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Seeking also encourages its members to report suspicious behaviour on the site and each report is investigated.

Seeking's free identity verification will be available on Seeking.com from 14 to 19 November. After this initiative, the profile verification service will remain available to users for $4.99.

For more information about Seeking, please contact Rosemary Staltare at press@seeking.com, visit seeking.com and follow @seeking on social media.

About Seeking.com

With over 44 million members worldwide, Seeking.com empowers its community of singles to create the relationships they desire, encouraging open and honest communication for an enhanced dating experience.