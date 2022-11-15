Submit Release
Top Garden and Pet Supplier Fetches New Growth Strategy with Bridgeline

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), announced that a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries chose its AI-powered site search solution HawkSearch to provide site search, recommendations, and data quality enhancement for their Optimizely B2B site.

The garden and pet supplier has committed to a more than $80,000 license for Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to power personalized recommendations and data quality enhancement capabilities. The supplier will use HawkSearch to power site search functionality for two leading websites with millions of search inquiries each month.

The supplier will leverage HawkSearch's connector plugin to Optimizely’s B2B platform. This connector reduces the complexity and implementation time to integrate the advanced HawkSearch features within Optimizely's B2B platform. HawkSearch's data quality enhancement feature converts units of measure, matching a search for an "8-inch" product with products indexed as "8 inches," "eight inches," etc., to direct visitors to the exact results that elevate the eCommerce experience.

HawkSearch has served the B2B industries for over a decade and has a proven history of powering growth for Optimizely customers such as Cleaner Supply Co., Winston Brands Inc., Crescent Electric, and Collections ETC.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, "Bridgeline is dedicated to working with our partner Optimizely to provide growth opportunities for our new customers. We are excited to see how HawkSearch can help this supplier progress its eCommerce roadmap."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

