IntelliTrans Introduces Kiosk for Supply Chain TMS, Keeping Drivers In-Cab to Improve Safety

IntelliTrans Transportation Management System Reduces Waiting Time and Onsite Injuries

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, introduces Kiosk functionality within the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System . Using the Kiosk feature built into the IntelliTrans TMS Mobile App, truck drivers entering a facility no longer need to get out of their cabs or wait in line for loading instructions. This improves their safety, speeds up the check-in process, and reduces on-site time by 30 minutes or more which significantly lowers total shipping cost. The entire process is self-service – from arrival at the facility to being called in for loading via text/push notification.



“Previously, the guard in a guard shack had to look at his clipboard to validate whether a particular truck should be on the property,” said Brian Cupp, Director of Operations at IntelliTrans. "Guards needed to validate that the driver was with the right company with the correct load and that the driver could check-in. With Kiosk, the guard knows this information before the truck arrives, allowing him to wave the driver into the yard without the driver having to stop and get out of the truck. Even better, the warehouse personnel preparing shipments sees when a truck is approaching the facility prior to check-in – providing advanced confirmation of the required product staging. This new self-service experience has really helped employee and driver satisfaction, as well as reduced on-site time."

As part of the check-in process (which can only be performed in the IntelliTrans Mobile App when the driver’s GPS coordinates confirm they are on-site), drivers review and acknowledge Gate Agreements, Safety Requirements, Shipment Details, and other information and provide an e-signature, all of which is sent to the customers’ ERP through an API. This supports corporate Audit initiatives and expedites the entire process dramatically.

While use of the Kiosk features of the IntelliTrans TMS Mobile App is convenient for drivers using the app for load assignment, scheduling, and real-time tracking, the Kiosk can also be used inside the gatehouse on a tablet or mounted in a weatherproof enclosure at the gate, allowing drivers to enter information while in their cab without the app.

“The IntelliTrans Kiosk came about from a desire by our customers to improve site safety and reduce close-contact processes during COVID,” adds Brian Flint, Global Director of Product Management at IntelliTrans. “The inaugural customer, a major forest producer, wanted to improve safety for their drivers and employees. Adding Kiosk into the IntelliTrans TMS allowed us to support their safety initiatives, but also extended the closed-loop processes of the IntelliTrans TMS all the way to the driver, making the whole process safer and much more efficient.”

The IntelliTrans Kiosk also features the following:

Pictorial instructions, such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) requirements while on-site.

Wireless interface to industrial lighted signage, providing drivers a real-time view of their position in line and instructions to move from waiting areas, eliminating the need for employees to be in the yard around dangerous equipment.

Direct call-in of drivers from forklift operators using the IntelliTrans TMS Dock Schedule, which updates the signage and notifies drivers through Push Notifications (when using the app) and Text Messaging (when using the fixed kiosk)

Multi-language capability, allowing all facilities use the same standard operating processes.

“Dispatchers don’t have to leave the office area, risking injury,” adds Cupp. "One safety-oriented company invested in further preventing the risk of injury on site by using the Kiosk to keep drivers in their truck cabs and their employees out of high-risk areas."

“The IntelliTrans Kiosk has also reduced waiting time by rewarding appointment time compliance. The call-in queue prioritizes on-time pickups, and since scheduling, arrival, check-in, and on-site movements are all controlled from one platform, good behavior is rewarded” adds Flint. “Paperwork has been reduced, documentation is digitized, and all parties enjoy a better experience.”

Shippers and Carriers have found the IntelliTrans Kiosk is very beneficial in helping improve their relationship. Drivers are much happier with the streamlined workflow. Carriers benefit from driver satisfaction and operational efficiencies. Efficiency gains are realized by all parties, which improves the carrier-shipper relationship.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more at our website, linked here .