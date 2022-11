Oportun to Participate in the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer Jonathan Coblentz will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Oportun’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:20 AM CT.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com. A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.oportun.com/. A replay will be accessible for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its over 1.8 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

