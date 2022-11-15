SoluLab Developed an NFT Marketplace For Mighty Jaxx

NFT Marketplace

Integrating social media-like features in an NFT marketplace is revolutionary; Mighty Jaxx can leverage this feature to become a niche-specific market leader.

INDIA, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoluLab is thrilled to share the successful collaboration with Mighty Jaxx , an award-winning integrated future culture platform. Mighty Jaxx, a renowned toy-selling company that makes kids smile with its unique toy collections, chose SoluLab to be its technology partner. Their idea is to set up a secondary marketplace with minted NFTs based on their toy collections. Based on the specific demand, Mighty Meta is capable of listing NFTs only from Mighty Jaxx’s collections.Here’s the project background: Mighty Jaxx’s admin panel is filled with various features aiming to amplify the secondary marketplace experience. Some of the best features of its admin are -1. Simple royalty management panel with royalty management systems enabled on all collections2. Easy-to-access NFT collection viewer3. Platform fees section with the real-time update system4. Marketplace report provision showcasing buying, selling, import, and export detailsAdditionally, admins can add or remove imported NFT collections from the end-user list, so it’s now possible to trade NFTs in exchange for the best price. Currently, the complete Mighty Jaxx platform supports two chains - ETH and MATIC.What are some of the key differentiators?In the royalty management section with advanced royalty-management filters, the admin can get different reports based on different NFT collections. Plus, admins can set different royalty percentage numbers by integrating multiple wallets with customization on addressing royalties to different wallets.To stay away from unwanted activities in the marketplace, SoluLab has enabled a top-notch user-blocking system. Now, admins can prevent inappropriate and malicious actions on the marketplace with individual user-blocking systems.Another factor helping Mighty Jaxx beat the competition is its huge offline follower base. Combining Facebook and Instagram, Mighty Jaxx has had more than 250000 followers since they entered the market in 2012. Also, Mighty Jaxx has partnered and worked with renowned international brands like Nickelodeon, Warner Brothers, DC Comics, and Cartoon Network.With NFT offerings, virtual collectibles with offline purchases can help them introduce their offline customers to their marketplace. Through this, Mighty Jaxx can easily establish a strong presence in the toy collectibles market. NFT marketplace with a social media-familiar attitude, users can follow other users to access their collections. Integrating social media-like features in an NFT marketplace is revolutionary; Mighty Jaxx can leverage this feature to become a niche-specific market leader.About SoluLabSoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.1. We have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate.2. Some of our clients from the insurance industry are Cigna, Heritage Insurance, MetLife, Swiss Re, New York Life, and 10 more.3. Ranked 33rd on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.4. Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.5. Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.6. Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom we helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development – https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS

Metaverse, NFTs, and The World of Web 3.0 | SoluLab