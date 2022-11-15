Decision Intelligence Market Research Report Explore the Trade Trends for the Forecast Period 2022-2030|Emergen Research
Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market. Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges.
Emergen Research has recently added a new report to its vast depository of high-quality research reports titled Global Decision Intelligence Market Research. The report studies vital factors about the Decision Intelligence Market that are essential to be understood by existing and new market players. The report highlights the essential elements such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, advertising, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects that are related to the Global Decision Intelligence Market.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.
Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.
Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.
North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.
The report covers the following companies-
Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.
The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Decision Intelligence market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.
Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:
Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Human-based
Hybrid-based
Machine-based
Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Analytics
Machine Learning
Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Big Cloud Providers
Start-Ups
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Demand Forecasting
Discovering Cause
Logistics Optimization
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy
Media and Entertainment
Oil and Gas
Retail
Transportation
Others
The study segments the Decision Intelligence industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.
Market Scenario:
Firstly, this Decision Intelligence research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Decision Intelligence report.
A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Decision Intelligence market. The risk analysis provided by the Decision Intelligence market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.
Global Decision Intelligence Market Research Objectives:
To provide deep understanding of the Decision Intelligence industry.
To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.
To determine key success factors in different segments of Decision Intelligence industry.
To highlight the trends in specific sectors.
To give insights into key segments.
To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Decision Intelligence industry and individual segments.
To project future performance of the global Decision Intelligence industry and identify imperatives.
To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.
To study what held back the Decision Intelligence industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Decision Intelligence market post-pandemic.
Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.
