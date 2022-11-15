Submit Release
Poetry Collection Explores Journey of Love Spanning "From Dust to Stars"

Avram Gratiela shares love poems about meeting one's soulmate

ROMANIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avram Gratiela chronicles a twin flame journey of love with her poetry book, "From Dust to Stars." She wrote this after she met her soulmate, penning rhymes and verses that in her words can help one access the energy of one's twin flame partner.

Written in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, "From Dust to Stars: A Twin Flame Journey of Love" contains lyrics that chronicle a true love story between two lovers separated by distance and tragic circumstances. With her poems Gratiela expresses the poignancy of their situation and explores the concept of twin flames and ultimate lovers whose bond and passion remain undiminished despite the separation. She shows that true love can conquer time and space while art remains immortal even in the most difficult of situations.

"The aim of this book is to open hearts." Gratiela says. "No matter pandemic times love still exists."

This is relevant for those who experienced the lockdown during the pandemic, who could not meet their partners in person, and had to communicate remotely. Aside from romantic partners, such separations were also experienced by innumerable families, friends and communities across the world - taking an immense psychological and emotional toll on many. Maintaining ties and bonds despite distance is a challenge that can strain the spirit but Gratiela's rhymes and verses show readers that such obstacles can be surpassed by the heart.

About the Author
Avram Gratiela teaches French and Italian, she is also a translator. She began her career in writing in 2020 with her first poetry book called "Poems of the Nile" inspired by her love for Egypt. "From Dust to Stars" is her second book. Currently she is working on a novel called "The Temple of the Goddess."

