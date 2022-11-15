Press Releases

11/15/2022

Attorney General Tong Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement with Walmart over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today announced that Connecticut has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally and will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, including Connecticut, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

“This settlement delivers over $3 billion to fight the opioid addiction crisis, and forces strict improvements in Walmart’s practices. Walmart pharmacies dispensed massive quantities of opioids into communities across Connecticut and nationwide. Their actions fueled the addiction crisis and caused unparalleled suffering and loss,” said Attorney General Tong. “One by one, we will hold every player in the addiction industry accountable. We are bringing tens of billions of dollars back into communities to support treatment and recovery, and to save lives.”

The settlement will include:

• $3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, which must be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

• Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain support of the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023. Further details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming. Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve those agreements.

Attorneys General from Connecticut, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas have served as the lead negotiators on this deal.



