Greenwave to Open 12th Metal Recycling Facility; to Expand into the Sports Facility Market

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce its 12th metal recycling facility is expected to open in Fairmont, NC in November 2022 and its 13th metal recycling facility is expected to open in Richmond, VA in December 2022. Further, the Company’s second automotive shredder is nearly fully assembled and is on track to come online in December 2022.





Greenwave is also pleased to announce it is expanding into the sports facility market with the opening of Greenwave Elite Sports Facility in Portsmouth, VA. With an indoor baseball/softball turfed field, batting cages, workout and speed/agility equipment, Greenwave Elite Sports Facility is one of the highest caliber facilities in the Hampton Roads area and will offer a wide variety of individual and team training packages. The Company intends to focus on its growing membership base to create a strong stream of monthly recurring revenue.

Additionally, Greenwave is releasing an online car buying program, created by repurposing its existing technology platform, to increase our buying power in the automobile market. This is a high-margin, scalable, cloud-based tech revenue stream for the Company. The Company believes less auto auctions and more direct consumer purchases will yield higher net profits.

Lastly, the Company is significantly expanding its fleet with an order of 23 new trucks to bring its total to 37 trucks to better facilitate the sale of its metal directly to steel mills and to offer hauling services to corporate clients. Further, an additional 20 trucks are on order to be delivered in February 2023 to bring its fleet size to 57 trucks. Greenwave will be utilizing the logistics infrastructure it already has in place to minimize costs and believes its hauling service line could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue per month for the Company. The general freight/trucking industry is estimated to be a $269.7 billion industry in 2022 [2] . The Company is working towards receiving its own authority to pick up and drop off containers to send overseas at the Port of Virginia.

“Greenwave now has the strongest balance sheet in its history and with our second shredder on track to come online in December, along with our 12th and 13th locations opening in the coming weeks, we believe the Company is strongly positioned for future growth,” stated Danny Meeks, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave. “By expanding Greenwave’s revenue streams into other high-growth industries, we believe the Company will be able to create shareholder value in any economic climate. We’d like to thank Greenwave’s shareholders for their continued trust and look forward to reporting back on our progress.”

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world’s most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/. Check us out on all social media platforms: https://twitter.com/greenwavegwav, https://www.instagram.com/greenwavegwav and https://www.youtube.com/@greenwavetechnologysolutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

757-966-1432

Info@Greenwavetechnologysolutions.com





