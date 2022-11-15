Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,851 in the last 365 days.

Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976
Conference ID: 3372204

Luckin Coffee management will answer a selection of questions from the submission list during the earnings call on November 22, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Starting today, all shareholders will be able to submit questions to the management by visiting https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HRKFnvgS. After registration, there will be an “Ask a Question” section on the bottom of the screen. For the earnings conference call, the management will only field investor questions that are submitted via this link prior to and during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will be open from today through the November 22nd earnings call.

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 3768098

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee IR
Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima / Michael Bowen
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee PR
Email: pr@lkcoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449


You just read:

Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.