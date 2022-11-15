Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran Max Lin as General Manager, Taiwan

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global leader in edge video analytic artificial intelligence, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity today announced the appointment of industry veteran Max Lin as the General Manager, Taiwan.



Max has more than 18 years of extensive experience in the technology sector with start-ups, SMEs, and global companies. Based in Taipei, Max has a deep understanding of the Taiwanese market and has extensive experience working with a multicultural team to expand the business regionally and globally. This, coupled with his expertise in customer service, product management, brand management, sales and business development, and channel management in the region make him a strong fit for the role of General Manager, Taiwan.

Previously, Max held the role of Sales Director Asia at 7Sensing Software, a European start-up focused on computer vision and audio solutions. At 7Sensing, Max was responsible for building and managing Asia business development, sales, and application engineering team in Taipei and Shenzhen. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Sales at CyWee Motion, a leading provider of motion algorithms and solutions for smartphones, wearable products, and IoT. His other notable employment experiences were at IBM, Acer, and Xplova. In addition to his technical and functional experience, Max has experience in building, growing and optimizing teams, raising funds, identifying and working on acquisition opportunities and building strategic relationships. He has completed his BA and MS in Engineering from National Chiao Tung University and MBA from Babson Graduate School (US).

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Max Lin to our team. His understanding of the Taiwanese market brings a lot to the table, and we will benefit from his cross-functional experience. We believe Max will be instrumental in taking GRRR to the next level in our home market.”

Max Lin added, “A strong Taiwan team is the cornerstone of Gorilla Technology’s global expansion. And I want to build an effective Taiwan team by defining clear team goals, roles, and responsibilities, fostering accountability and collaboration, and increasing employee satisfaction. I look forward to working with Jay and the entire team to make Gorilla a leading global Edge AI company.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, Telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong Edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver Edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

