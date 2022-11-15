Microlearning Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Microlearning is a process of learning and acquiring knowledge by utilizing small chunks of relevant information to achieve a specific learning outcome. Microlearning usually implies short and targeted learning, which ranges from 3 to 5 minutes. These courses consist of engaging videos, podcasts, infographics, animations, games, and more engaging content to improve employees’ knowledge retention and engagement. In addition, increasing preference for short-duration and skill-based learning processes is expected to drive demand for microlearning solutions. Most learners face distraction, low attention, and concentration level while learning long- duration courses, and hence they are preferring microlearning as it encompasses short, engaging, focused, and interactive learning content.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The healthcare segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of microlearning solutions among health care professionals. Healthcare professionals need to constantly upgrade and up-skill their knowledge and skills with changing procedures and evolving technology to comply with any latest regulatory framework in medical field. Increasing need to update healthcare professionals about latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products is resulting in increasing demand for microlearning solutions. This can help healthcare professionals to easily retain information, improve their performance, and ensure quick and cost-effective method of learning.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. SMEs face resource shortage and hence they fail to provide skills-based and result-oriented training to employees. By utilizing microlearning solutions, they can develop short, interactive, and engaging learning content in a cost-effective manner.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global microlearning market in 2021 due to growing demand for e-learning platform among large organizations and SMEs in countries across the region, especially in the U.S and Canada. In addition, major market players such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, among others, are introducing advanced learning methodology and developing advanced microlearning solutions by integrating AI, ML, and Virtual Reality (VR) with microlearning solution, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

The report covers the following companies-

IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Saba Software, Inc., iSpring Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Qstream, Inc., eduMe Ltd., Neovation Learning Solutions, Gnowbe Pte. Ltd., and 7taps Inc.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Microlearning market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microlearning market based on deployment, organization size, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

The study segments the Microlearning industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Microlearning research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Microlearning report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Microlearning market. The risk analysis provided by the Microlearning market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global Microlearning Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Microlearning industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Microlearning industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Microlearning industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Microlearning industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Microlearning industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Microlearning market post-pandemic.

