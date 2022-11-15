Verizon makes holiday shopping easier this year with retail tech upgrades

/EIN News/ -- In preparation for a busy holiday season, Verizon is leveraging advanced technology in its stores, introducing new virtual tools, and using data to give shoppers a unified experience while they shop for the best tech with amazing deals.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Verizon’s retail stores are equipped with loads of new technology to deliver an enhanced customer experience in-person, online, and in between.

Retail continues to evolve with customers wanting more flexibility in how they shop. While traffic to retail stores is expected to remain strong in 2022, the customer’s shopping journey moves fluidly across channels. Nearly one in three shoppers have researched a product online using a mobile device while in store, and one in four have scanned a QR code to learn more about a product.1

“Regardless of where your Verizon shopping journey begins or ends, our technology is focused on empowering customers," said Vivek Gurumurthy, CIO and Senior Vice President, Verizon Global Technology Solutions, Consumer. “We are equipped to serve customers by creating a seamless retail experience that is tailored to you and can be continued as an Omni experience in any other channel of choice.”

We’re ready

We hate waiting in line too. For this holiday season, Verizon’s 1,400+ retail stores received a technology refresh with nearly 15,000 new mobile POS tablets and more than 4,000 new payment terminals, to take care of you and your request easily while in store. This will increase speed of service in Verizon’s retail locations, and you can always grab your new tech from one of our Retail Lockers if you can’t get into a store.

Get exactly what you want.

View Together is a shared, digital-first experience that brings customers and Verizon agents together in a seamless and transparent interaction, providing everything needed to effectively review your plan and ask questions; online or in- store. View Together enhances customer relationships in the assisted environment and leads customers to an unassisted experience post interaction. It simplifies everything for customers and makes information easy to review.

View Together can work in just about any scenario: new customer, upgrade, adding a line, bringing your own device, changing your plan, and more.

Smarter data to serve you.

Using a proprietary AI model, Verizon data scientists are better able to predict customer service needs across channels -such as the volume of calls into customer care, scheduled installations, and store visits. This allows smarter staffing to allow Verizon customer service representatives to better serve customers - when they need it most!

Get your employees the devices they need - on your terms.

Verizon’s newest Retail Lockers are now available for business customers, granting them the ability to use lockers for placing and picking up devices. This offers businesses the flexibility to order online and pick up same day- on their schedule - even after-hours.

Consumers can take advantage of one of our Retail Lockers to pick up their online order in one of our stores, arrange for in-home delivery or browse our portfolio of services in one of our more than 6,000 retail stores.



Trade ins - made easier.

Say goodbye to trade in kits and remembering where you left your return label. Verizon’s “Return Anywhere” gives customers more options for device returns, including advanced return and trade-in capabilities for wireless handsets. This program enables two new return options: UPS Store drop off with QR code and Retail Return to Store.

Set Up & Go

Setting up your device can be a chore, but it doesn’t have to be. Set Up & Go is a white glove service that provides Verizon customers with a personalized phone setup experience that furthers the omnichannel journey within the retail ecosystem.

Customers have the choice to self-serve or choose the one time optional $29.99 setup and go experience, where our retail store associates will support new device setup experiences that include accessory installation, contact transfers, My Verizon app & premium content transfers.

Have peace of mind knowing that your new device was set up and personalized from our trusted retail specialists.

My Verizon App.

Download the My Verizon app to see Verizon’s latest offers, check in when you've arrived at one of our stores or schedule an appointment for a time that's convenient for you.

A gift for you. A gift to give. On us.

At Verizon, you get the best gifts for you and your family, all on the network America relies on. But that’s just the beginning. Verizon is giving you even more this holiday season, like the brand new 5G phone you’ve been wanting (with an eligible trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans), plus, another great gift like a tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds, all on us.2 Check back every day for more awesome gifts all season long - or sign up to receive deal alerts delivered to your inbox. These unbelievable Black Friday deals are limited time offers and available while supplies last, so hurry in or visit us online .

A Call for Kindness.

Verizon is dialing up kindness through its #ACallForKindness campaign, which inspires people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live. This holiday season, we’re reminded to be kind to frontline workers who work to deliver excellent customer experiences every time. Visit verizon.com/kindness to take the kindness pledge and learn how you can choose kindness today.

2 5G phone: Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans req’d. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; O% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $249.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req’d. Less up to $249.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Accessory discount w/phone, watch, or tablet purchase req’d. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req’s are no longer met.

