ecoX Global of Singapore and Current Water Technologies Inc. Present “Wastewater to Green Hydrogen – The Green Hy-Way” at COP27 Climate Hub on Monday, November 14th in Egypt

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: “WATR”) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources, would like to thank our colleague, Ms. Emma Clark, CEO of ecoX Global, for introducing our mutual global vision for the production of green hydrogen from municipal and industrial wastewater to the world yesterday at the 2022 United Nations-sponsored Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (referred to as COP27, November 6–17, 2022), in Egypt.



As previously stated (Press Release Sept 28, 2021), the vision of CWTI is to use the AmmEL-H2 technology to convert costly wastewater treatment facilities into profit centers by converting the ammonia in municipal and industrial waste waters into environmentally friendly nitrogen gas and high purity, fuel cell-grade, hydrogen gas. This will lay the foundation for establishing municipal-based local/regional energy storage centers/hubs − vital components in the future electrical grid.

Ms. Clark discussed the potential of our world class technology to supply hydrogen fuel for long-haul and heavy vehicles that are poorly suited for electrification. In Australia, wastewater treatment tends to be concentrated with population clusters along major transport routes. This means hydrogen is produced where it is needed, rather than in large electrolysers, then trucked long distances to regional towns. A copy of the presentation can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2hekwBVohc and on our Company website (www.currentwatertechnologies.com).

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “CWTI is very excited to work closely with ecoX Global to market and expand the application for the AmmEL-H2 technology. This will facilitate its adoption in global markets and establish predictable future revenue growth for the company.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.