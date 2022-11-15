Getty Images and BBC Studios Renew Five Year Global Representation Partnership

/EIN News/ -- A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with BBC Studios, the commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group. The five-year deal sees Getty Images continue in its role as the exclusive global distribution partner of BBC Motion Gallery, the global content company's video clip sales business.



Getty Images' comprehensive experience as the gatekeeper of its own globally renowned and historically relevant Hulton Archive, as well as distributor of approximately 330 other well-known collections including Sony Pictures, NBC News, Verizon, AFP, NBA and Japan's NHK, makes Getty Images the premier candidate to continue to partner with BBC Studios.

Dominic Walker, Director of Radio & Music & Motion Gallery at BBC Studios said: “Relationships that grow and succeed are built on trust, openness and mutual commitment. Easier said than found in practice. We believe we have all of these qualities in our relationship with Getty Images so we are delighted to formally extend our arrangement.”

With video continuing to dominate as the medium of choice for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, Getty Images continues to invest in expanding its video collection, which currently has in excess of 21 million assets with over 9 million in 4K Ultra-High resolution.

"We pride ourselves on being the partner of choice for the representation and distribution of global video archives, and the BBC Motion Gallery really is one of the jewels in the crown," said Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President of Content at Getty Images. "We are very excited to once again renew this partnership and continue to serve the content needs of our customers in almost every country around the world."

The BBC Motion Gallery content can be found at https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/bbcmotiongallery.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

About BBC Studios:

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with profits (EBITDA) of £226 million on sales of £1.6bn (21/22). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions and programmes and formats made by high-quality UK independents, with three-quarters of its revenues from non-BBC customers including Discovery, Apple and Netflix. Around 2,400 hours of award-winning British programmes made by the business are internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Bluey and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios’ global digital news platform, has 139 million unique browser visits each month.

