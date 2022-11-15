Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,424 in the last 365 days.

American Rebel Reports Financial Results for 2022 Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Champion Acquisition Drives Quarterly Revenue to $4.1 Million

Nashville, TN, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) – America’s Patriotic Brand (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”) and contains additional information and is posted at https://americanrebel.com/

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues rose to $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior year period. The increase is attributable to contribution of the Champion acquisition which closed on July 29, 2022.
  • Gross margin in the third quarter period ended September 30, 2022, was $978,104 compared to $15,278 in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven by the contribution from the Champion acquisition.
  • Net loss in the third quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a loss of $1.4 million, or $1.05 per share in the prior year period. The increased loss was primarily due to transactional costs related to the Champion acquisition.

Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel commented, “We’re very happy to be reporting the first quarter of financial results since our acquisition of Champion at the end of July. We projected our results to be nearly $4.0 million so we’re happy those results came in at the high end of that range. We expect full year pro forma revenue to be in the area of $20 million. This is a great time for American Rebel, not only in our enhanced safe manufacturing capabilities, but as we introduce the patriotically powered line of E-bikes, the ‘E-Bike With an Attitude,’ into a global market that is expected to grow to over $92 billion by 2029. We’re excited to continue the growth of America’s Patriotic Brand. “

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.
American Rebel operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:AREB)(NASDAQ:AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to efficiently incorporate acquisitions into our operations, our ability to negotiate and finalize definitive agreements with Sierra E-Life for the manufacture of our E-Bikes, our ability to introduce new products, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in the competitive E-Bike industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:
info@americanrebel.com

Investor Relations:
John McNamara
TraDigital IR
917-658-2605
john@tradigitalir.com

AMERICAN REBEL HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021
(audited)		  
ASSETS                
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,185,578     $ 17,607  
Accounts receivable     2,446,290       100,746  
Prepaid expense and other deposits     147,832       163,492  
Inventory     6,306,341       685,854  
Inventory deposits     230,223       -  
Total Current Assets     10,316,264       967,699  
                 
Property and Equipment, net     486,070       900  
                 
OTHER ASSETS:                
Goodwill and other intangible assets     4,200,000       -  
Lease deposit     19,633       -  
Total Other Assets     4,219,633       -  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 15,021,967     $ 968,599  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable and accrued expense     2,312,081       1,032,264  
Accrued interest     67,919       203,972  
Loan – officer - related party     -       10,373  
Loans – working capital     603,840       3,879,428  
Loans - nonrelated parties     4,152       12,939  
Total Current Liabilities     2,987,992       5,138,976  
                 
Other long-term liabilities     -       -  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,987,992       5,138,976  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 100,000 issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Series A     100       100  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 75,143 and 276,501 issued and outstanding, respectively at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Series B     75       277  
                 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 8,474,033 and 1,597,370 issued and outstanding, respectively at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021     8,474       1,597  
Additional paid in capital     45,372,714       22,797,306  
Accumulated deficit     (33,347,388 )     (26,969,657 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)     12,033,975       (4,170,377 )
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)   $ 15,021,967     $ 968,599  


AMERICAN REBEL HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the three
months ended
September 30, 2022		     For the three
months ended
September 30, 2021		  
Revenue   $ 4,102,761     $ 295,490  
Cost of goods sold     3,124,657       280,212  
Gross margin     978,104       15,278  
                 
Expenses:                
Consulting/payroll and other payroll costs     1,227,953       656,784  
Rental expense, warehousing, outlet expense     314,314       -  
Product development costs     -       42,720  
Marketing and brand development costs     119,122       34,669  
Administrative and other     1,077,005       236,763  
Depreciation expense     9,956       946  
      2,748,350       971,882  
Operating income (loss)     (1,770,246 )     (956,604 )
                 
Other Income (Expense)                
Interest expense     (31,584 )     (382,601 )
Interest expense – pre-emptive rights release     (350,000 )     -  
Interest income     4,428       -  
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt     -       (87,575 )
      (377,156 )     (470,176 )
                 
Net income (loss) before income tax provision     (2,147,402 )     (1,426,780 )
Provision for income tax     -       -  
Net income (loss)   $ (2,147,402 )   $ (1,426,780 )
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.05 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted     6,031,715       1,354,700  

Primary Logo

You just read:

American Rebel Reports Financial Results for 2022 Third Quarter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.