Colliers Engineering & Design Selects Agile Frameworks to Streamline and Standardize Operations Through Automation

MetaField® simplifies complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for the engineering services industry, today announced Colliers Engineering & Design has selected MetaField® cloud-based software to streamline and standardize operations through automation.



Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Colliers Engineering & Design, an affiliate of Colliers International, is a national multi-discipline engineering, architectural, design and consulting firm serving public and private sectors. Following two large commercial laboratory acquisitions, they now have one of the largest construction materials lab testing operations in the country.

As they acquired new firms, Colliers Engineering & Design needed to unify their people and techniques. They experienced issues maintaining consistency and scheduling people across disparate groups; thus, they sought a way to streamline and standardize operations using a digital solution.

Colliers Engineering & Design selected Agile Framework’s MetaField solution, a field and lab data collection and reporting Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, to improve their operational efficiency. After implementing MetaField, they realized an immediate tangible benefit in completing reports in real time and an increase in profitability on projects.

“What attracted us to MetaField was that it’s an engineering software solution designed by engineers,” said Philip Gauffreau, Discipline Leader for Geotechnical Services at Colliers Engineering & Design. “Once we realized the issues we had to resolve and what we would gain from implementing a robust cloud-based solution, the cost of the software was insignificant.”

Prior to implementing MetaField, Colliers Engineering & Design had been utilizing a homegrown scheduling system and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database which were unwieldy and hard to maintain. It had previously taken weeks to get reports turned around to clients, and since using MetaField they are experiencing remarkable turnaround time and more confidence in their data accuracy.

“I had to warn our clients and the contractors: ‘be careful, you’re going to actually get data in real-time now!’” said Gauffreau. “The whole thing has been eye-opening for all of us. It is so much simpler to do it this way.”



“The concept of online scheduling has been a game-changer for our customers,” said Adam Jones, Chief Customer Officer at Agile Frameworks. “It saves a lot of effort on the managers’ part to understand who is available, who is going where, what credentials do they have, etc., and it’s helpful to schedule everything across departments in the same place. Colliers Engineering & Design embraces leading edge technologies, and we are proud to be their technology partner to help them achieve strategic and sustainable growth.”

“The technology adoption is happening faster than I thought,” said Gauffreau. “We are already seeing the benefits of automated scheduling and field reporting. Our field professionals have told me: ‘Wow, this really makes my life a lot easier.’ We are eager to recognize the full value of the platform and increase our organization’s capacity once the system is rolled out to other departments yet this calendar year.”

About Agile Frameworks

Agile Frameworks® provides comprehensive software-as-a-service solutions that integrate corporate, field, and lab data for business process automation across architecture and engineering disciplines. We transform workflows, create high-value data, and deliver outputs you can trust, resulting in industry-leading productivity and profitability. MetaField® — our field and lab data collection and reporting platform — offers a cloud-based digital workflow to automate and connect the process from project set up and scheduling, to mobile data collection and report submission. Companies that use MetaField experience a dramatic cost benefit with a distinct competitive advantage.

Build a new way forward at agileframeworks.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lisa Thiel

lthiel@agileframeworks.com

269-806-8489