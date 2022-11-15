Fluence Expands Network of Global Product Testing Facilities with Systems Test Lab in Pennsylvania

Now with three product testing labs located across the globe, Fluence is uniquely positioned to accelerate energy storage product development and launch new product applications

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that the company has expanded its network of product testing facilities by opening a new product testing lab in Pennsylvania. Now with three product testing labs located across the globe, Fluence is uniquely equipped to accelerate product development and support energy storage customers with increased speed, expertise, and flexible support throughout the product lifecycle.



The new facility will serve as the primary location for system-level testing of various configurations of the company’s energy storage products. System-level testing supports quality assurance and is crucial for the rapid iteration, testing, and launching of new Fluence energy storage technology and products.

“Fluence’s new systems test lab expands our global lab presence and is our second lab within the United States, with a third lab located in Germany. We believe this facility will be critical to fully testing our products leading up to product launch, as well as supporting product commissioning and field teams in providing world-class support to customers,” said Fluence SVP & Chief Product Officer Rebecca Boll. “We look forward to using this lab to best serve our customers.”

The Pennsylvania lab will ultimately be where energy storage products are tested at a full system, or Core, scale. New products undergo rigorous testing across Fluence’s network of global product testing labs—from the individual component, subsystem, small scale, and now full Core scale—to ensure products meet all functional and safety standards. The systems test lab will simulate conditions at customer sites and will be where new products undergo the full cycle of installation, commissioning, and operation under all required application modes, putting the hardware, controls, and software integration through a suite of tests. In addition, the lab will include a bank of equipment representative of Fluence’s install base to enable replication and testing of issues encountered in the field. Findings at the lab are expected to reduce commissioning times and yield early identification of issues, allowing resolutions to be implemented prior to deployment at customer sites.

To date, Fluence has shipped more than 12,000 Fluence Cubes™, with more than 10,000 Cubes deployed and commissioned worldwide. Since 2021, Fluence has invested in the regionalization of its operations across the globe to address distinct regional challenges and policies. Fluence currently has a local presence with offices in nine countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. This summer, Fluence announced the opening of a new technology center in India, becoming Fluence’s first technology center based entirely in Asia. This August, the Company also announced the launch of a new contract manufacturing facility in Utah to better serve regional delivery and address ongoing supply chain constraints. The first customer shipments out of the Utah facility began in late September.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

