Otonomo Partners With Leading Global Consulting Firm to Improve Traffic Management and Road Safety

Ramboll Leverages Historical and Streaming Connected Vehicle Data Available Through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform to Help Develop Holistic Mobility Strategies

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a new partnership with Ramboll , a global engineering, architecture and consultancy company operating in 35 countries. As a result of the new partnership, Ramboll will utilize historical connected vehicle data available through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform to enhance its consultancy reports and transport models. Ramboll will also offer streaming vehicle data to road authorities for traffic management and road safety applications.



“Solving today’s mobility challenges requires a holistic and data-driven approach,” said Ante Erixon, Regional Director, Smart Mobility at Ramboll. “Partnering with Otonomo will enable us to use granular and highly accurate connected vehicle data to improve the services we deliver to our customers. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we strive to make transportation safer, more efficient and more sustainable.”

With a global presence of more than 16,000 employees, Ramboll’s experience includes modeling the impact of urban development on transport usage, delivering implementation roadmaps for new technologies, empowering mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions and more.

The new partnership will enable Ramboll to utilize connected vehicle data available through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform, including geo-enhanced floating car data that is curated, normalized and blurred for privacy, as well as high-quality extended vehicle sensors including, weather events, road friction and road sign placement to enhance Ramboll’s transport models. Ramboll will also leverage the Otonomo Urban Intelligence solution to deliver an upgraded view into origin-destination data with socio-demographic and purpose of trip overlays. Otonomo applied AI and machine learning delivers up-to-date, actionable mobility insights to end customers.

“As a major global player in the smart mobility and urban transportation sector, Ramboll is well-aligned with Otonomo’s mission to make mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “Through our work together, we’ll be able to support a wide range of cities, companies and transport authorities to help solve modern mobility challenges.”

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

