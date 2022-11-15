Powerfleet Names Offer Lehmann as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, has appointed Offer Lehmann to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lehmann brings vast senior business management experience in leading global operations and customer success teams for prominent public and private growth companies. As COO, Lehmann will oversee the company’s global customer experience and execution of its operational strategy.



“We are excited to welcome Offer to the team,” said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. “His experience of scaling operations and customer success teams will play a critical role in the continued transformation of our global organization. We are placing customer centricity and operational excellence at the very heart of our strategy by bringing customer service, supply chain performance, and business operations systems functions under one leader. For the first time, we are developing the end-to-end experience a customer receives throughout their journey with us – from order through fulfilment into in-life service and support. Offer has the added responsibility to enable our differentiated service with best-in-class tools and systems for our people and customers.”

Prior to joining Powerfleet, Lehmann worked at Kornit Digital, the market-leader of digital printing technology for the textile industry, where he led strategic business activities in Europe and was previously operations leader for the global company. During his tenure, the company grew five times in size and experienced 10 times increase in valuation. Prior to Kornit Digital, Lehmann held senior roles at Ceragon Networks, HP, and Applied Materials.

“I am energized to join a mission-driven company that already has tremendous operational momentum and new market opportunities ahead of it,” said Lehmann. “My background in leading complex global organizations has equipped me with the expertise to further advance Powerfleet’s goals. Powerfleet’s strategy and opportunity has never been more compelling, and I am honored to be part of its world-class team.”

Powerfleet’s steady growth reflects how continuing to be innovative while also investing in its talent has proven to be a tremendous advantage in a rapidly changing environment. Lehmann’s appointment is reflective of the company’s values for new ideas and delivering exceptional solutions and service to its growing customer base.

