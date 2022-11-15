Supply Chain Control Tower Market Data, Company Profiles, Business Strategies Key Regions Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for improved collaborative information-sharing tools and increasing demand for better prescription and predictive decision support

Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size – USD 3.60 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

The market research report on the Global Supply Chain Control Tower Market Analysis has been meticulously crafted after carefully examining and studying various factors that affect the development of the aforementioned market, such as the political, social, technological, and environmental conditions of the aforementioned regions. The revenue, production, and manufacturer statistics are thoroughly examined to provide a full picture of the global situation in the Supply Chain Control Tower market. The information will also assist the major market participants and fresh entrants in comprehending the possibilities for investments in the global Supply Chain Control Tower market size

Some Key Highlights

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Supply Chain Control Tower Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Supply Chain Control Tower market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

