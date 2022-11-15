Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces that its Ezlyv Nutraceutical Gummy Supplement is Now Available on the Amazon Worldwide Shopping Platform

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (OTC: GDMK) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Nutraceutical Ezlyv gummy supplement line is now available for purchase on the Amazon global shopping platform (www.amazon.com).



Global Diversified Marketing Group is confident that by selling Ezlyv Supplements on the Amazon Global Online Shopping Platform should generate increased revenues for the company. This Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) distribution channel will certainly complement its already marketed brand from its own website (www.ezlyv.com)

“We believe selling our nutraceutical products on Amazon should also help build a strong brand recognition for Ezlyv and all of its products for many years to come,” stated Global Diversified Marketing Group President & CEO Mr. Paul Adler.

Ezlyv was founded on one core idea - bring optimal nutrition for a great price. Ezylv diversified our collection to offer something for every part of the body at a great price and with a great taste. Empowering you to live your healthy and happy life with the most ease. Ezlyv put extensive research into the choice in formula to ensure they are the best you can get.

“Getting all of the nutrients a person needs simply cannot be done without a great supplement,” stated Adler.

Ezlyv believes nourishing your body with essential vitamins should be easy. Our approach to everyday health and wellness ensures you are saving money and supporting your body and immune system. We care so much about what we put in and on our bodies.



The Ezlyv goal is an easy, worry-free option that you can feel good about and that inspires a lifetime of healthy eating. So often, companies make the process and formulations incredibly confusing to keep their customers from knowing what is really going on. We are proud of the product we have put together with no unnecessary ingredients and with nutrients in their best forms. As well as keeping it at a value that is accessible to everyone.

“Having Global Diversified Marketing Group supplements line available through such widely used and trusted fulfillment company as Amazon.com has become extremely attractive option for hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide,” stated Adler.

Global Diversified Marketing Group believes this additional sales & marketing channel should strengthen our ecommerce position and further our diversification into more exciting ecommerce properties.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) operates as a diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up.

About Amazon

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 80% of the total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10%-15%), advertising services (5%), and other. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

