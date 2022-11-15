Oleochemicals Market Historical Trends, Economic Growth and Forecast Report 2022-2030 | By Players, and Applications

Emergen Research Logo

Recyclability is a significant factor driving global oleochemicals market revenue growth

Oleochemicals Market Size – USD 28.78 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Trends – Key market players’ increasing R&D activities and launch of new and innovative products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Oleochemicals market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising government regulations regarding use of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as sustainable alternatives as environmental rules tighten and non-renewable resources deplete. The oleochemical market is growing as a result of various factors, including existence of raw materials, high level of customer demand, and market expansion for green chemicals. Oleochemicals are expected to become more popular in products used in personal care, detergents, food, and drink. The fastest rate of growth is anticipated for glycerol over the next years due to rising popularity of its use in products such as personal care and food and beverage items.

A comprehensive overview of market conditions and various business-related elements are covered in this Oleochemicals market research report. It enables business players to reach target groups and provides all the important details about customers and competitors. Quantitative research methods are used to conduct this market research to provide accurate market data and problem-solving. The Oleochemicals Market report helps to identify the major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America where new players and merchants can expand their business. Additionally, it performs in-depth analysis and provides market size, market dynamics, and market share.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1236

Also, the market share of each industry over the forecast period is discussed. This market report also provides information on industry dynamics, market share, growth prospects, and challenges. It also conducts market research to determine the growth models, approaches, and techniques used by key players. The most important statistics in the industry trends report provide the ideal reference for companies. Besides company profile, capacity, production rate, value, and product specifications, the report covers some other important parameters.

Key Players Mentioned in the Oleochemicals Market Research Report:

Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Some of the features of Oleochemicals Market Report:

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.

The pharmaceuticals and personal care segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of oleochemicals. Oleochemicals can be used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors as emollients, thickeners, and preservatives. Isopropyl myristate functions as a moisturizer in topical medicinal treatments in addition to being used as an emollient or thickening agent in other pharmaceutical applications. Glycerin 99.7% is a humectant that is utilized in creation of dental care items as well as cough syrups. Oleochemicals are important ingredients in personal care products for maintaining healthy skin and hair and have increased in popularity, due to their potential to be free of allergies and carcinogens. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is commonly used owing to its hydrating properties and is made from lipids found in plants. AHCOHOL 1618 is mostly made from vegetables, hypoallergenic, and a combination of synthetic and natural sources.

For More Information or Query Visit@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

The study segments the Oleochemicals industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Get a Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1236

Key questions answered in the report:

1. Which are the five top players of the Oleochemicals market?

2. How will the Oleochemicals market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Oleochemicals market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the Oleochemicals market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the Oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1236

Top Trending Reports

Floating Farms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/floating-farms-market

Hair Oils Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-oils-market

Talcum Powder Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/talcum-powder-market

Photovoltaic Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photovoltaic-market

Water Based Adhesives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-based-adhesives-market

Cresol Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cresol-market

Isobutene Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/isobutene-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030