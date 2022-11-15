Mobile Robot Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 23.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of autonomous mobile robots in the Warehouse” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants. Adopting intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and mobile robotics drives the growth of the mobile robot market over the forecast period. The growing need for automation and self-optimization of the machinery in the factories to obtain increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the development of the market. The manufacturing plants are increasingly adopting autonomous mobile robots in the manufacturing plants to ensure worker safety, reduce human resources and operational & manufacturing costs, and eliminate human errors.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have formally signed a master research agreement (MRA), which will help foster innovation between the two organizations.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment's growth.

The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The high penetration rate of e-commerce channels in the region is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for autonomous mobile robots in the e-commerce and logistics companies to meet the higher customer demand and labor shortages.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Mining and Minerals

Automotive

Entertainment, Education and Personnel

Domestic

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

