Vision Sensor Market Size Worth USD USD 35.03 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 17.8% By Emergen Research

Growing popularity of machine vision sensors and rapid adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector are driving global vision sensor revenue growth

Market Size – USD 8.03 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.8%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of state-of-art technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Edge Computing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vision sensor market size was USD 8.03 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing popularity of machine vision sensors, rapid adoption of state-of-art technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and edge computing, and rapid adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector are factors driving global vision sensor revenue growth.

Machine vision is widely used across various industrial and manufacturing processes to increase productivity and profitability. For instance, while packaging pharmaceutical drugs various companies use innovative solutions, which involve use of computer vision to search for damaged or imperfectly made tablets. Pictures are taken as tablets go down the assembly line and then uploaded to a special PC, which uses software to process images and then performs additional analysis to determine whether tablets are of proper color, length, width, and overall size. The PC-based vision inspection system is integrated with a PC that handles counting function and if a tablet is found to be flawed, this information is logged and sent as a signal to counting function. By the time bottle of containers reaches the end of production line, containers that contain flawed tablets are then rejected, eliminating the possibility of shipping flawed medical tablets. Such innovative solutions are expected to increase demand for organic vision sensor products and hence drive revenue growth of the market.

Rapid adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector and surge in usage of state-of-the-art technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and edge computing, are expected to significantly support revenue growth of the market. Using cameras and sensors connected to AI systems, machine vision allows retailers to monitor how customers navigate aisles and help businesses to track customer preferences. The tracking system totals everything and conducts a virtual checkout after receiving data on all products from AI-powered cameras. As a result, everything is completed electronically, thereby improving customer experience, which can drastically improving sales and driving revenue growth of the market.

Factors, such as lower adoption rate of vision sensors in developing countries, higher cost of setting up and maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals are hampering revenue growth of the market. However, a surge in government investments to adopt industrial automation is expected to support growth of the market.

Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Keyence Corporation, Sick AG, Baumer, OMRON Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Isra Vision GmbH, and Qualitas Technologies

The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2028. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.

Market Segmentations of the Vision Sensor Market

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Less than 3D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Inspection

Gauging

Code Reading

Localization

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Packaging

Regional Outlook of the Vision Sensor Market

The global Vision Sensor market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Vision Sensor market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

