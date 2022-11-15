Calling All Active Military, Veterans & Family Members Interested in Entertainment Careers

Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) and Major Hollywood Studios Invite You to the Fourth Annual Veterans in Entertainment Virtual Summit Nov. 15 & 16

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Hollywood studios, networks and entertainment companies are joining forces with Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) to present the fourth annual Veterans in Entertainment Summit, a two-day virtual event running Nov. 15 (9 a.m.-3 p.m. PT) and Nov. 16 (9 a.m.-12 p.m. PT).

Last year, over 500 veterans, service members and military family members attended the virtual event, learning from more than 50 speakers during 17 unique sessions. The agenda included live panels featuring veterans and writers from Warner Bros. Television/CBS's United States of Al and CBS's SEAL Team. The event also featured sessions with game developers and talks with creatives, executives and representatives from major industry unions.

This year, some of the biggest producers in Hollywood will share their stories, including Michael Uslan (owner of the film rights for the Batman movies); writer/producer Tom DeSanto (X-Men and Transformers franchises); social impact producer Bonnie Abaunza (Hotel Rwanda, Blood Diamond); and Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty and Pushing Daisies). All are supporters of veteran initiatives like VME.

"When you think about it, making a film or TV show mirrors a military operation in many ways," said Karen Kraft, VME Chair and Executive Director. "You have to bring highly specialized people together as a team to complete a job on a tight schedule. You need the skills to plan, coordinate, supply and execute, just like we learn in the military."

"Veterans don't always immediately think of the entertainment industry when transitioning," said Tom McCafferty, the Vice-Chair of VME. "Truth is, entertainment companies also need to hire corporate folks with backgrounds in areas like accounting and business, IT, marketing and publicity."

"This event provides a great way for veterans and military veterans a chance to learn about career opportunities and finding mentors, internships or joining the various trade unions who provide crews to Hollywood productions," said Rebecca Murga, an Iraq/Afghanistan veteran and VME member who is currently writing on Swagger for Apple TV+.

"If you're interested in an entertainment career or ever wondered what it might be like to work in Hollywood, this is a fantastic opportunity to hear from the best in the business," said Barbara Autin, a West Point graduate and Iraq War veteran. Autin is a development consultant for the Grindstone Entertainment Group at Lionsgate and volunteers with VME.

Event Sponsors include Paramount Veterans Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, Activision Blizzard, The Call of Duty Endowment, Amazon Studios, Comcast NBCUniversal, First Entertainment Credit Union, Bad Robot Productions, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Deloitte, The Walt Disney Company, Lionsgate, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

All of the events will be hosted online and registration is FREE for veterans, active duty and military families. Register at www.vmeconnect.org.

About Veterans in Media & Entertainment

Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to connect U.S. military veterans working or aspiring to work in the entertainment industry to jobs, internships and educational opportunities. VME currently provides job, internship and educational programs and services to over 5,000 veterans nationwide. More info at https://vmeconnect.org/.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Murga

VME Director of Communications

rebecca.murga@vmeconnect.org

484-554-3213



Related Images











Image 1: VIE Banner









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment