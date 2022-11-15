Patriot One Technologies Selected to Secure All Entrances at OVG360’s New Acrisure Arena

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by the new Acrisure Arena in the greater Palm Springs area to secure entrances for hockey games, musical events and more.



Acrisure Arena is owned and operated by OVG360, a full-service venue management and hospitality division of Oak View Group that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries. This is the same group that selected Patriot One for the Moody Center, in Austin, Texas and the Rupp Arena and Lexington Opera House, in Lexington, Ky.

“Bringing a brand-new arena to southern California is exciting, and we want to ensure our patrons, staff and others have a world-class experience - not just during the event, but as they are entering, too,” said Phillip Ransford, vice president of operations at Acrisure Arena. “We chose Patriot One’s SmartGateway for its modern, flexible technology, and because we were able to customize it to fit Acrisure’s unique brand. Our patrons and staff won’t have to worry about someone walking in with a weapon during events, which will allow them to enjoy their experience. OVG360 is proud to add another facility to our growing list of partnerships with Patriot One.”

SmartGateway is the latest iteration of Patriot One’s Gateway patron screening solution. The system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements.

“Technologically advanced arenas are looking for the most reliable, accurate and flexible physical security technology to protect patrons and staff, which is why they’re turning to Patriot One,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Whether it’s setting up our system in a new destination like Acrisure Arena, or updating older, historic facilities with modern technology, SmartGateway is the right choice for either.”

Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey team, is set to open this December. It is situated in the Palm Springs area, and is designed specifically for hockey games and concerts, with seating for over 10,000 people.

OVG360 has a portfolio of more than 200 client partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and more, providing a set of services, resources, and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. A partnership between Oak View Group and Patriot One was recently announced to introduce SmartGateway to multiple properties to enhance the customer experience and increase safety and security.

For more on Patriot One’s SmartGateway, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/multi-sensor/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b64811a-7ce1-41de-b5f9-880eaf99a64c