Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that has built a technology foundation to deliver revolutionary performance, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 21, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the results and provide a business update.



Event: InspireSemi Announces Third Quarter 2022 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International) Webcast: InspireSemi’s website at https://inspiresemi.com/ or by clicking here.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13734516. The replay will be available until December 6, 2022. A slide deck will accompany the call.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following completion of the live call.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that has built a technology foundation that delivers revolutionary performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and a thriving open software ecosystem. This enables us to address multiple diversified, uncorrelated markets of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, it has a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing solution compared to existing approaches for these markets

